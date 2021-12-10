ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl

 3 days ago
A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Heimy Rodezno-Flores was last seen in her home on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead on foot early Friday morning, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-feet tall and about 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments

#1 Baby
2d ago

She is a little girl dressed like a 20 year old 😡, I don’t understand how parents can loose control over their kids, stop being your child’s friend and be a parent .She is probably with her boyfriend ! Anyway hope is is found.

Yalitza Barraza
3d ago

this is like the third time in the last three months this same girl goes missing...

