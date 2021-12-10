ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Are we ready for a title race?’ Tuchel seeks solution to Chelsea setbacks

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zfsx_0dJnVZM000

Repeated bouts of carelessness were never going to sit well with a manager as demanding as Thomas Tuchel. The German cut a frustrated figure after Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday, his displeasure clear as he laid into his side’s new habit of coasting when they have a lead, and he knows that there is no option but to respond when Leeds visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Suddenly the prospect of falling away from Manchester City and Liverpool feels all too real. After looking so polished a few weeks ago, the European champions have allowed standards to slip. They lost first place in the Premier League after their 3-2 defeat at West Ham last Saturday, while the draw with Zenit leaves them at risk of a difficult draw in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Tuchel needs to see a change in attitude. “We have had good performances, we have had average performances,” Chelsea’s manager said. “But average and good sometimes looks horrible if you wear a Chelsea shirt. Ninety-five per cent is not enough.”

Tuchel, always articulate and intelligent, was honest in his analysis and was entitled to point out that injuries have taken a toll. The loss of Ben Chilwell to a potentially season-ending knee injury has disrupted Chelsea’s balance at left wing-back, with Marcos Alonso a more ponderous alternative, and midfield is an issue. N’Golo Kanté’s knee injury refuses to go away and Mateo Kovacic’s return from a hamstring injury has been disrupted by Covid. Jorginho, weary after a draining year, is battling through hip and back pain. Wearing a wry smile, Tuchel said that the midfielder would be playing on one and a half legs against Leeds.

Related: Zenit St Petersburg’s Ozdoev strikes late to deprive Chelsea of top spot

The problem is that Jorginho is essential. He was overrun against West Ham, but Chelsea missed him when Tuchel experimented against Zenit. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek not risked after picking up a minor injury in the warm-up in St Petersburg, Reece James moved inside from right wing-back to partner Ross Barkley and the result was Zenit repeatedly tearing through the middle to expose Chelsea’s increasingly error-prone defence.

“Reecey will start as a wing-back [against Leeds],” said Tuchel, who is trying to come up with solutions. Saúl Ñíguez, who filled in at left wing-back against Zenit, is yet to convince in midfield. “We’re talking about being relentless,” Tuchel continued. “We talk about N’Golo, we talk about Kovacic, we talk about Chilwell. These guys are about high speed.”

Chelsea, who have won two of their past five league games, are a different proposition with Kanté fit. It cannot be a coincidence that the Frenchman was absent on the four occasions when Tuchel’s side have conceded more than once in a game.

The defensive structure is not as sound without Kanté’s energy. Loftus-Cheek is not as dynamic. Chelsea have become easier to play against and a previously rock solid defence has started to suffer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfOIi_0dJnVZM000
Antonio Rüdiger’s contract runs out at the end of the season and he is expected to join Real Madrid. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

That is partly due to a levelling out; it always was fanciful to expect Chelsea to shut out opponents for ever. Or for Édouard Mendy, who was jittery before letting in Arthur Masuaku’s freakish winner for West Ham, to keep making astonishing saves. But away from the tactical concerns, there is talk of contract uncertainty unsettling the dressing room, with César Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva available for free at the end of the season.

Of that quartet, only the 37-year-old Silva is definitely expected to agree a one-year extension and stay. Azpilicueta, the club captain, has not played much and could return to Spain. Meanwhile, negotiations with Christensen and Rüdiger have stalled. Christensen, poor against Watford, West Ham and Zenit, has frustrated the hierarchy by changing his mind after agreeing two contracts and there has been no movement on Rüdiger’s deal.

Chelsea have offered the German a contract worth £140,000 a week but he wants closer to £200,000 and it is understood that the club’s position is unlikely to change. As it stands Rüdiger, who can agree a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from 1 January, is expected to join Real Madrid next summer.

Related: Chelsea v Leeds: match preview

“We have to be patient,” Tuchel said, but he needs it sorted out. Chelsea cannot afford to have distractions. Tuchel knew that they were lucky to beat Watford last month and he was livid at how they let four leads slip against Zenit and West Ham, slamming his players for changing their behaviour after going ahead. “We were not outclassed,” he added. “We were outworked.”

The question for Tuchel is whether that complacent mentality is ingrained in this squad. Antonio Conte, José Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri made similar complaints during their spells at Chelsea. “That would be worrying, if it is like this,” Tuchel said. “Then it’s my job to stop it. It is very difficult to come to this kind of level where we have pushed ourselves. It’s maybe even harder to stay there.”

Chelsea have not been in a title race since winning the league under Conte in 2017. They have the firepower – Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner scored against Zenit – but can they stay with City and Liverpool? “Are we ready to be in a title race?” Tuchel said. “I don’t know. Until now it seems like it. We just have to go back to our highest level. Then we can produce consistent results. Then it’s horrible to play against us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elon Musk is learning a hard lesson: never date a musician

Elon Musk, it seems, prioritises building spaceships over maintaining relationships. In September, the thrice-divorced billionaire told reporters that his work at SpaceX and Tesla was a big reason why he had split from Grimes, his musician girlfriend. In her latest single, Player of Games, Grimes appears to have confirmed this. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” she sings, “but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me … Sail away to the cold expanse of space, even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Champions League draw live stream: How to watch online today as last 16 ties are revealed

The group stages of the Champions League are over and we now prepare for the knockout rounds to commence in 2022.Today we find out the eight ties for the last 16 of the competition as the group winners prepare to clash with the runners-up for a place in the quarter-finals.For the English teams only Chelsea failed to win their group so they prepare to face a European giant in the next round.Follow the Champions League draw LIVE!But Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all topped their groups so they will be hoping for a kinder draw today.Here’s everything you need...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Victory over Leeds was deserved

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists their 3-2 win at Leeds United was deserved. Tuchel was happy about his team's performance, which led to a well-deserved and desperately needed win. "It was a very intense match and I was happy with the way we played in terms of our quality and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tuchel: Chelsea ‘lucky’ to beat Leeds

LONDON — Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side were ‘lucky’ as they battled back to beat Leeds United 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Stamford Bridge. Roared on by their feisty home crowd amid the mist and rain against a fired up Leeds side, Tuchel saw his side fight back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win 3-2 in the 94th minute, as the melee at the final whistle summed things up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#St Petersburg#Real Madrid#German#European#The Premier League#The Champions League#Covid#Zenit
Tribal Football

​Chelsea manager Tuchel unsure of Kovacic return date

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not sure when he will have central midfielder Matteo Kovacic available. The Croatian is presently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. According to Tuchel, the player is exhibiting some symptoms of the virus, and there is no set date for his return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel eyeing Everton outcast Digne

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eyeing Everton fullback Lucas Digne. The Athletic says Tuchel is eyeing Digne as a possible January option. Digne has grown frustrated at Everton. The 28-year-old was dropped from Everton's squad for the 2-1 win against Arsenal last Monday, despite being fit to play. France international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel rejects calls for Gallagher return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists there's no plans to recall Conor Gallagher from his loan with Crystal Palace. Gallagher has scored six Premier League goals and provided three assists this season during his loan spell at Selhurst Park, leaving some Chelsea fans urging the club to recall him in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel criticised for benching Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been criticised over his game management of Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku has yet to start a game in the league since returning to fitness and was only handed a three-minute cameo in the 3-2 win over Leeds United last time out. "I think Thomas Tuchel needs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Russia edges closer to war as new arms arrive on Ukraine’s border

A flatbed rail wagon speeding through south-west Russia last week carried an ill omen for negotiations to avert a larger war with Ukraine. On board was a Buk-M1, the kind of medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became notorious in 2014 after a missile fired from territory controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine shot down a Malaysian airliner, killing all 298 people aboard.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy