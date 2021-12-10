Nearshore Fishing Key West In December A Good Bet.

It has been another stellar year of fishing for us here in our little slice of paradise! Here’s hoping you’ve had your share of great catches. As the water temperature drops and food resources disappear from the shallow grass flats, trout will begin to work their way back toward deeper bayous where they can escape the cold and the mullet and bull minnows are abundant. They’ll stay in and around these bayous until spring when the water warms and bait fish return. Trout often school up by the hundreds in some pretty small areas so, once you get into them, expect non-stop action. Most fish will be at or slightly below the legal slot size but there will be some great fish in the mix. Sometimes, you’ll need to work through the smaller fish or target the edges of the school where the bigger fish tend to lay up. Big trout are known to prey on smaller trout just the same as they would a mullet or pinfish.

