Real Estate Recap: California, Ohio firms buy Salado Creek apartments

Mimco, LLC (MIMCO) is excited to announce that it is growing its team of 50+ talented professionals at its El Paso, Austin, and newly constructed San Antonio offices. A leading commercial real estate management and investment company headquartered in El Paso, MIMCO oversees 350+ separate commercial properties, totaling 8+ million square feet of retail and industrial product for its affiliated owners in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. “The retail landscape has changed tremendously during my tenure at MIMCO, but the one thing that has remained constant is having a strong team with a keen focus on the portfolios we manage and the clients we serve”, stated Scott Walker, MIMCO’s President. “We have focused the last year on assembling a robust team ready and excited for the growth ahead as we adapt to changing markets and take advantage of a broader range of opportunities coming our way.” MIMCO has announced the following recent team promotions and new hires: • Scott Walker, named President. Scott joined MIMCO 15 years ago and quickly established himself as a leader within MIMCO’s leasing department, negotiating hundreds of leases with regional and national tenants on a repeat basis across the portfolio. He has spent the last several years involved in MIMCO’s executive management decisions. In his new role, Scott will oversee the implementation and growth strategy moving forward, including leading the efforts to direct the overall growth initiatives by identifying new acquisitions, new partnerships and new investor relationships. • Alex Cardoza, named Executive Vice President of Operations. Alex joined MIMCO over 10 years ago with a focus in property management but quickly learned the innerworkings of the business as he took on responsibilities across several departments, including accounting, property management, human resources and information technology. In his newest role, Alex will utilize his broad skills and experience to improve processes and efficiency across the entire company, which will enable MIMCO to achieve continued success during an unprecedented period of growth. • Will Volk, newly hired Executive Vice President - Central Texas. Will joins MIMCO with over 12 years of experience in real estate brokerage, including time with Cushman Wakefield and the Retail Connection and most recently, Intrepid Equity Investments in Austin. Will’s primary responsibility will be to generate new deal flow in the Central Texas region and managing relationships related to acquisition and disposition efforts. • McGee Sauls, named Senior Vice President – Leasing. McGee started his successful career at MIMCO in 2017 as Vice President, focused on leasing MIMCO’s ever-growing Central and South Texas portfolio. In a short time, McGee has proven himself as a creative dealmaker with unparalleled skills to manage all aspects of a transaction. He will now be managing and leading an eight-person department tasked with keeping occupancy high, deal flow steady, and building new tenant relationships for long term growth. • Andy Moreno, named Senior Vice President – Marketing & Business Development. Andy has been with MIMCO since 2008, primarily focused on business operations and the management of deal-flow within its acquisition and disposition department. Having developed and implemented processes to successfully grow MIMCO’s footprint through acquisitions, Andy will bring his experiences and processes to leasing and marketing initiatives to source new opportunities in acquisitions, development, and tenant placement. He will work closely with Scott Walker and Will Volk in identifying opportunities across a wider spectrum of tenant uses, product types and new geographies. • Alan Vieyra, newly hired Leasing Agent – Central & South Texas. Alan joins MIMCO with over five years of experience in commercial real estate and a passion for leasing to small businesses. With the last three years of his career focused in San Antonio, he joins MIMCO with a solid understanding of the market and relationships in the business. • J.C. Caballero, newly hired Leasing Agent – El Paso & Southern New Mexico. J.C. brings a decade of experience in marketing, management and sales with the last six focused specifically in real estate. J.C.’s plans incorporate his sales and marketing experience into the broader MIMCO leasing efforts in El Paso and looks forward to helping businesses find their next location in a MIMCO property.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO