Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said he's hopeful Lillard (abdomen) will play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of BleacherReport.com reports. Though Lillard is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Billups' characterization of the situation suggests the point guard is closer to "probable." Lillard has been sidelined for the past five games with lower abdominal tendinopathy, an injury he acknowledged that he's dealt with for multiple years. He recently received a cortisone shot to address the pain he had been experiencing, and the Trail Blazers are seemingly encouraged by how Lillard has responded. If active Sunday, Lillard would start at point guard and likely have a light minutes restriction, if he's limited at all.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO