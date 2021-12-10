ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Crews preparing ahead of severe weather

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buR8T_0dJnUr0l00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the threat of severe weather makes its way into the Miami Valley, it is important to be prepared.

According to Mary Ann Kabel, the Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, the power company is beefing up its staff ahead of the storm system.

“We have upgraded our staffing for this evening through tomorrow. So that means prior to the storm, in preparation, during the storm, and after the storm as we do restoration,” Kabel explained.

Kabel said AES crews will be ready to clean up and get power restored as soon as it is safe.

“Our crews work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to our customers. So that is the safety and the guidance as we go through,” Kable said.

Part of the concern is trees and limbs. Gary Clare, an arborist with C&W Tree Service, said it does not take much for a tree to topple over and cause extensive damage to your home.

“Right now, the trees are a lot more brittle than what they are in the spring or summertime. So, it doesn’t take a whole lot of force to really break one off anymore, or uproot it even because the ground is saturated from the rain we get,” Clare said.

Clare added the best way to prevent storm damage is by trimming any extensive growth and making sure trees are not too close to your home or building.

“The main thing is to do a routine maintenance on your trees. You want to have a dead wood or a proper pruning every so many years. So want to make sure the limbs above your home have good clearance. You don’t want them to be touching your house,” Clare said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Tornado confirmed in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down early Saturday in Hardin County. The tornado was embedded in a cluster of severe storms moving east from Indiana, and part of a larger series of powerful storms that resulted in fatalities in four states. NWS, […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Colder outside today, but seasonable with full sunshine

High pressure is in control today, bringing us quiet weather with lots of sunshine. Noticeably, colder today but where we should be for this time of the year with highs in the 40s. TODAY: Sunny and colder. High 46 TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 31 MONDAY: Sunny and a little milder. High 51 Temperatures warm […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Kentucky officials give update on deadly tornado aftermath

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett gave an update this morning on the tornado that hit parts of western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The devastating tornado crossed through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky destroyed homes, belongings, and killed at least 50 people. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that as of this afternoon, the state’s death toll from the storms has risen to 74, 69 of whom have been identified, and the state has at least 109 Kentuckians still missing. Beshear says Kentucky State Police ask that those trying to find their missing loved […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

How rare are tornadoes in December?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since 1950, Ohio has seen six tornadoes during the month of December. Two occurred in 1973. Five out of seventy-one years is about a 7% chance of a tornado in Ohio in December. The average number of tornadoes is zero. We don’t expect tornadoes to happen, but that doesn’t mean they […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Corporate Communications#C W Tree Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Two Dayton firefighters injured in house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two firefighters were brought to the hospital after fighting a blaze on Crestmore Ave on Monday. According to Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Hosford, crews responded to what they believed was a house fire with people still inside. When crews arrived, they immediately began searching the home for people and fighting the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy