Tennessee State

Fargo Bound: Bucs football team leaves for North Dakota to continue playoff run

By Ashley Sharp
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2JQv_0dJnURFz00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University football team has defied the odds all season. From not being ranked in the preseason, then climbing to the top 10, they have now made it to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

They face a monumental task: a trip to Fargo, North Dakota to take on 8-time FCS national champions North Dakota State.

‘ETSU is the place to be’: Fans excited for Bucs victory

The Bucs took to the skies Friday to embark on the more than one thousand-mile journey to Fargo.

“The kids have persevered, they fought through. They never give up. It’s nice to be in this situation and have this opportunity,” said Head Football Coach Randy Sanders.

Coach Sanders knows the boys will need to play the game of their life Saturday.

Kenny’s Picks: Bucs win on the hardwood but fall in North Dakota, Titans get back to business

“The challenge is always good football players. They’ve got a lot of good players, we’ve got a lot of good players. You’ve got to deal with the noise, you’ve got to deal with the travel. Still, when the ball is snapped it’s the 11 guys on the other side that matter the most,” said Sanders.

After defeating Kennesaw State by the skin of their teeth last Saturday, the Bucs advanced in the playoffs. The team flew out Friday afternoon to Fargo with their sights set on taking down the Bison and eventually making it all the way to the title game in Frisco.

ETSU ready to gain ‘respect’ against North Dakota State this weekend

“They just never lay down. They don’t know what it is to quit,” said Lee Morrow, Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Game Operations.

The Bucs’ last playoff win was in 1996. However, as they head to battle North Dakota State, this is the farthest ETSU has ever made it in the playoffs.

“We just started in 2015. Got our lunch handed to us almost every game we played. To be to where we win the conference outright and won a very tough contest at home, now to go on a national level with these guys, it speaks volumes,” said Morrow.

ETSU holds off Kennesaw St. for first home playoff win since ’96

11 wins this season marks the most in program history. Saturday, the Bucs hope to add one more tally to the win column.

“A tough place to play, but if we win this game, it will be a national statement. We made a regional statement last week. I’m very pleased, very proud of this team,” said Morrow.

ETSU Football: A Championship Season

“I’m proud of the kids, proud of the season. I’m proud for the administration. For Dr. Noland, Scott Carter, for the fans. It’s been a fun year,” said Sanders.

ETSU kicks off against North Dakota State at 11 a.m. central, noon EST on Saturday.

WJHL

Coach Sanders announces retirement from ETSU football

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Days after East Tennessee State University’s historic playoff run came to an end, head football coach Randy Sanders announced his plans to retire. At a press conference Monday, Sanders told members of the media he is retiring following the 2021 season. A release from ETSU Athletics states that Sanders has […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Yasser on his way to becoming ETSU ‘fan favorite’

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buccaneer head men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver told reporters Saturday that Morehead State may be one of the best teams they face in 2021. The contest got off to a shaky start, as the Eagles led by as many as eleven points in the first half. But, the Bucs buckled […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia announces hiring of Tony Elliott as next head football coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia announced the hiring of Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as its next head football coach, ending an over weeklong search to replace Bronco Mendenhall. “This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family,” athletic director Carla Williams said. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Hooker to return to Tennessee for 2022 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers’ starting quarterback has decided to stick around for another year. Hendon Hooker announced Sunday via Twitter that he plans to return to Knoxville for his sixth season of eligibility. The Virginia Tech transfer started the 2021 season as the backup to Joe Milton III, but quickly took over the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

