Wheeling, WV

Local judges determine best student films for “Project on Racism” contest

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s more than just your typical essay contest. It’s a meeting of history, current events and creativity.

Judging has officially begun for the 2022 Project on Racism Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. contest.

Students from across West Virginia in Kindergarten through 12th grades submitted either an essay, music or a five-minute short film. All had to relate to this year’s theme, a quote from Dr. King that reads “it’s the quality not the quantity of one’s life that makes a difference.”

Local film entries were judged on Thursday night.

Winners are determined by creativity, originality and how well they comply to that theme.


(Ron Scott Jr.: “Because I think sometimes history and what’s happening, whether it’s socially or politically, kind of gets old and stale and sounds like something your parents talk about while eating dinner and all that stuff, but once you throw in that creative aspect to it the kids can kind of own it or see it through their own eyes and that’s what makes it all worth it to me.”)

Ron Scott Jr., Program Director, Cultural Diversity& Community Outreach, Wheeling YWCA

Those local winners from each age group and category will compete against the best other entries from across the state.

The grand prize winners will be announced in January.

