The candy cane, that red and white Christmas phenomenon, as emblematic of the holiday as Santa and his reindeer or bauble-festooned evergreens, is one of my favorite ingredients when creating holiday confections. Its cool peppermint flavor echoes the air outside and its sweetness appeals to kids and grownups alike. Candy cane meringue kisses and fingerprint cookies make lovely treats for wrapping up as gifts or swapping at cookie exchanges while a candy cane cheesecake with a chocolate crust combines three winning flavors in one beautiful dessert. So go ahead, swipe a few candy canes from the tree and start baking.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO