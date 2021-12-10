Remains of newborn baby found in storage unit 27 years later
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Coffee County Grand Jury has indicted a Tullahoma woman accused of storing the remains of a newborn child in a storage unit since 1994.
According to District Attorney Craig Northcott, On November 13, 2021, Tullahoma police received a call about unidentified remains found in a unit at Watts N Storage at 1004 Old Estill Springs Road. Remains were found in a storage unit that had been recently auctioned.SEE ALSO: Metro Police investigating musician’s death
Upon sending the remains to the medical examiner’s office, it was determined the remains were that of a newborn child.
According to the district attorney's office, the unit had been rented by 62-year-old Melissa Sims McCann since March of 1994. Police discovered she delivered the baby at home a few days before and rented the storage unit for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full-term newborn.
The Coffee County Grand Jury indicted McCann for two counts of abuse of a corpse on December 10, 2021.
McCann is scheduled to appear in Coffee County Circuit Court for arraignment on December 17 at 9 a.m.
