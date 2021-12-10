ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury-time goal secures Brentford comeback win in EPL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo's stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford in the English Premier League on Friday. Brentford moved back into the top half of the standings, while Watford remained three points above the relegation zone. Emmanuel Dennis seemed to have breathed life...

The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Tom Cleverley
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
Person
Joshua King
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Vitaly Janelt
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Saman Ghoddos
Person
Thomas Frank
Reuters

Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday. Website The Athletic reported that a small...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Ap#Bees#Watford#Italian#Hornets
The Independent

Warm reception but Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return ends in defeat

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat.Here the PA news agency takes a look at how his afternoon went.ReceptionSteven Gerrard back at his old stomping ground ❤️#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/95YM0E3Ad6— Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021His Villa team may have been booed as they left the tunnel but a roar went up when Gerrard emerged behind them. Gerrard offered a little wave to the Kop and then appeared to be looking for people he knew in the main stand behind him. It took eight minutes for the Kop to break into their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Martin Odegaard on target again as Arsenal ease to victory over Southampton

Martin Odegaard scored for a third successive game as Arsenal eased their way to a 3-0 victory over Southampton.Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the matchday squad for disciplinary reasons.Odegaard added the second in the 27th minute shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with his first goal since mid-October with Gabriel wrapping up the win midway through the second half.Arsenal manager Arteta explained the absence of Aubameyang before kick-off, confirming the forward was missing due to a “disciplinary breach”.Aubameyang – who was also left out of the side for the north London derby with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Jorginho's penalties give Chelsea 3-2 win over Leeds in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Jorginho converted his second penalty of the game in stoppage time for Chelsea to beat Leeds 3-2 on Saturday and put the team's English Premier League title chase back on track. The Italy midfielder played through the pain of an ongoing back issue to ease the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Balogun fires as Arsenal U23s secure comeback win over Southampton U23s

Arsenal U23s have fought back to claim a 3-2 win over Southampton U23s in the Premier League Cup on Sunday. Saints went ahead after just four minutes through Australian youngster Caleb Watts. Gunners starlet Joel Ideho produced a wonderful chip to tie the scores midway through the first half, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Benzema and Suárez fit to meet in Madrid derby

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and Luis Suárez will be ready to face off in the Spanish capital derby despite doubts regarding their fitness, their coaches said on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti said Benzema will play for Real Madrid on Sunday when it aims to deal a serious blow to Atlético Madrid’s chances of catching it in the Spanish league title race.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Juve's domestic woes continue in 1-1 draw at Venezia

MILAN (AP) — Juventus’ domestic problems deepened as it was held at relegation-threatened Venezia to 1-1 in Serie A on Saturday. Mattia Aramu scored in the second half for Venezia to cancel out Álvaro Morata’s opener. Juventus qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions...
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: PL leader City, Bundesliga frontrunner Bayern play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Pep Guardiola is expecting another difficult game against a Leeds side that took four points off Manchester City last season. City went on to win the title and has a one-point lead in the standings over Liverpool approaching the midway point. “Leeds are one of our toughest opponents," Guardiola said. “We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games." But Leeds is 15th in the 20-team standings and with a lengthy injury list. Across in east England, last-placed Norwich's manager, Dean Smith, comes up against Aston Villa, which fired him last month. Steven Gerrard's Villa has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak but its game is not in doubt. But COVID-19 infections at Manchester United could see its game at Brentford postponed. United didn't travel to London as planned on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

