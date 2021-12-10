Injury-time goal secures Brentford comeback win in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Pep Guardiola is expecting another difficult game against a Leeds side that took four points off Manchester City last season. City went on to win the title and has a one-point lead in the standings over Liverpool approaching the midway point. “Leeds are one of our toughest opponents," Guardiola said. “We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games." But Leeds is 15th in the 20-team standings and with a lengthy injury list. Across in east England, last-placed Norwich's manager, Dean Smith, comes up against Aston Villa, which fired him last month. Steven Gerrard's Villa has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak but its game is not in doubt. But COVID-19 infections at Manchester United could see its game at Brentford postponed. United didn't travel to London as planned on Monday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO