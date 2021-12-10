ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyUkO_0dJnSs6k00

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “ The Cleaning Lady ,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen.

The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Lou will play Joe Fabroa, described as a charming, handsome, self-centered, luxury car salesman. He also happens to be the anonymous bone marrow donor for Luca that backed out at the last minute after Thony travelled from the Philippines for a lifesaving transplant for her son. When Thony appeals to Joe to reconsider donating, they go through an unexpected journey together that changes all of their lives.

Gracie will play Grace Fabroa, who has been estranged from her father since her mother’s death. So when Thony and Fiona (Martha Millan) show up at her front door looking for her father, she is wary of what they want from them. Sensing their honesty, Grace reluctantly helps them, which prompts Thony to do a good deed in return.

The role keeps Lou in business with Fox, having previously starred on the network’s crime drama “Prodigal Son” for two seasons. His other recent credits include “Longmire,” “You’re the Worst,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He received an Primetime Emmy nomination for best actor in a short form drama or comedy for the History Channel project “The Crossroads Of History” and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Amazon’s “Conversations in L.A.” Phillips is also known for his roles in films like “La Bamba,” “Young Guns” and “Young Guns 2.”

He is repped by Global Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

In addition to her work as a model, Gracie has previously appeared in shows like “24” as well as the Hallmark movie “Love Takes Wings,” which was directed by her father. She is repped by Global Artists Agency.

“The Cleaning Lady,” which is based on the Argentinian series ““La Chica Que Limpia,” will debut on Fox on Jan. 3, 2022. Miranda Kwok serves as writer and executive producer, with Melissa Carter executive producing and serving as showrunner. Shay Mitchell also executive produces via Amore & Vita Productions, Inc., with Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also executive producing. Michael Offer directed and executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produce.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Cara Williams, Star of ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Pete and Gladys,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for her performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. “Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over-the-top, warm-hearted and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they had a bad day. She was everything that you could wish for in a mother and more. It’s a sad loss to lose...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Diamond Phillips
Person
Thony
Person
Shay Mitchell
Fox News

'America's Got Talent' star Jay Jay Phillips dead at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a musician known best for competing on "America's Got Talent," has died from COVID-19. He was 30 years old. His band confirmed the news Friday on social media. "It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss," the band penned on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Laverne & Shirley' Star Eddie Mekka, Played Carmine, Dead at 69

Eddie Mekka, who most famously played Carmine, the "Big Ragu," on "Laverne & Shirley" has died ... TMZ has learned. Eddie's brother, Warren Mekjian, tells TMZ ... Eddie was found dead at his home in Newhall, CA on Saturday. We're told friends and neighbors became concerned when they hadn't heard from him in a few days and called cops to go over and check on him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Primetime#History Channel
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Is Leah Remini About to Reprise Her Iconic ‘Saved by the Bell’ Character in the Show's Reboot?

We all love a good reboot. But you know what's the best part of revisiting an old favorite?﻿ Seeing the original cast come back to reprise their beloved roles. (We're literally gritting our teeth in anticipation of the return of ﻿Sex and the City﻿ as ﻿And Just Like That...). ﻿On the list of successful remakes is ﻿Saved by the Bell﻿, which premiered on Peacock back in November 2020.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Tamara Taylor Would 'Love' to Reunite With 'Bones' Cast (Exclusive)

Before Tamara Taylor joined the Law & Order family, she was a member of the Bones family, starring alongside Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz for 11 of the show's 12 seasons. Although there are no immediate plans for a reunion, Taylor said in an exclusive PopCulture.com interview last week that she would love to get back to the Bones family. She also discussed the differences between her Bones character, Dr. Camille Saroyan, and her Law & Order: Organized Crime character, Angela Wheatley.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Monique Coleman On Reuniting With HSM Co-Star Corbin Bleu For Lifetime's 'A Christmas Dance Reunion' (Exclusive)

"A Christmas Dance Reunion" is that perfect holiday romance you’ve been searching for!. "High School Musical" franchise's Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunite on the big screen for Lifetime’s newest holiday dance film that will premiere on December 3. The story follows Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), a "successful attorney," and her...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Merrin Dungey To Star In Therapist Drama ‘In Between’ In The Works At NBC From Mayim Bialik & Liz Vassey

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a mystery drama about a therapist who is forced to move to a small town, starring Merrin Dungey. In Between comes from Liz Vassey, the All My Children actress turned writer/producer, and Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Dungey, who stars in Starz’ Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, plays a highly successful New York City therapist, who is forced to relocate to Between, GA, with a population of 297, after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. While struggling to make a place for herself...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

‘9-1-1’ Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy