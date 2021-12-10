ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll finds that the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have been especially hard for younger...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Gen Z feeling pandemic stress more than other age groups, poll finds

Members of Generation Z feel the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for them to pursue their educational or career goals, more so than millennials or Gen Xers, according to a poll released Dec. 6. The poll also found that Gen Z pointed to the pandemic as a significant...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Mtv#Coronavirus Pandemic#Americans#Mtv Entertainment Group
Phys.org

'Digitally literate' Gen Z and Millennials' pandemic experience shaped by social media

Younger people's experience of the COVID-19 pandemic was shaped by their savvy use of social media platforms, navigating mis- and dis-information, subjective content loops, big-tech algorithms and emerging "splinter platforms," a new University of Melbourne report has found. "Social Media & COVID-19—a Global Study of Digital Crisis Interaction Among Gen...
INTERNET
beckershospitalreview.com

How Gen Z thinks about their healthcare, the pandemic: 4 research findings

Generation Z (those ages 13-24) have their own experiences and preferences when it comes to healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are four things to know about the generation, ​​as compiled from stories Becker's has published about these trends in the last six months:. 1. Members of Gen...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Gen Z is over corporate America, ladder climbing, and ‘practicality’: How the pandemic is reshaping Zoomers’ career ambitions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Mona Lee, a senior at UCLA, was getting ready for the end of her quarter of classes when the pandemic hit in March 2020. “We’re all sitting there trying to study for our finals, but really panicking about what’s happening with our lives,” she recalls.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Esquire

Please Stop With the Omicron Panic

We are still waiting for the picture to come into focus on the Omicron variant. There are three main questions that need answering:. Three, does it evade the vaccines at a level that disrupts the new equilibrium we've settled on as a society? And relatedly, will it require a booster dose?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy