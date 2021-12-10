ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momentum toward Ben Simmons trade; Lillard off the table

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
Ben Simmons is apparently closer to being traded by the Sixers. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Momentum is building toward a Ben Simmons trade for the 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN (Twitter link). Several teams are engaged with Philadelphia at the moment, including two- and three-way structured deals. Philly is still searching for a top-tier caliber player, Woj adds.

In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski relays that the increased activity is partially due to Dec. 15, the date when most offseason signees become eligible for inclusion in trades.

Woj also says that the Trail Blazers have told the Sixers that Damian Lillard is off the table in trade talks, adding that interim GM Joe Cronin is committed to building around Lillard, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Portland long-term (Twitter links).

It’s only natural that trade talks would pick up around Dec. 15, but it’s interesting that the timing coincides with the Pacers listening to offers for Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. I’m not trying to imply that the Sixers necessarily want any of those three players, as Sabonis and Turner have positional overlap with Joel Embiid and LeVert has struggled thus far, but it’s definitely possible that the Pacers could be involved in the three-way talks.

fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He And Stephen Curry Changed The Game With His 3-Pointers: "We Went From Three 3-Pointers Attempted Per Game To 9, 10, 11."

During the 2010s, the NBA went through big changes, starting with the 3-point revolution that switched how the game is played and increased the importance of shooters and floor spacers. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the game using long-range shots, winning championships, and delighting fans with their shooting talents,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Three realistic Ben Simmons trade targets for Philadelphia

The Ben Simmons trade saga lives on in Philadelphia as the Sixers have yet to find a deal worth making. Over the last couple of months, talks have gone silent regarding a Simmons trade. As Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey wants a top 25 player in return for Simmons, he hasn't found a team ready to swap a top player for the disgruntled three-time All-Star just yet.
NBA
