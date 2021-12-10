ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

On The Money — Inflation hits nearly 40-year high

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Happy Friday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: November’s rise in consumer prices was just about as high as we expected, which still isn’t great news. We’ll also look at a looming meeting between President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

But first, find out which corporation is the latest target of Reddit mischief makers.

For The Hill, I’m Sylvan Lane. Write me at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane. You can reach my colleagues on the Finance team Naomi Jagoda at njagoda@thehill.com or @NJagoda and Aris Folley at afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley.

Let’s get to it.

Inflation up 6.8 percent, highest since 1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Z9oi_0dJnRZUq00

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply in November as retailers, warehouses, suppliers and shipping companies scrambled to meet intense demand.

  • Economists expected the CPI to rise 0.7 percent in November and 6.7 percent annually after year-over-year inflation rose to 6.2 percent in October, the highest rate in 30 years.
  • November's annual inflation rate of 6.8 percent is the highest since 1982.

Why it happened: Prices rose broadly across the economy, the Labor Department said, with prices for gasoline, shelter, food and vehicles driving much of the increases. Inflation earlier in the year was driven almost entirely by vehicles, electronics and other goods constrained by a global computer chip shortage but has now spread through many sectors.

  • Consumers paid 0.7 percent more for food, 6.1 percent more for gasoline and 0.5 percent more for shelter than they did in October.
  • Prices for food in general are up 6.1 percent on the year, with grocery store purchases up 6.4 percent and food purchased from restaurants up 5.8 percent.

While prices for food, energy, and new and used vehicles all rose at a slower pace in November than in October, it could be months before slowing monthly price growth translates into lower annual inflation. I explain the problems it creates for President Biden and the Fed here.

LEADING THE DAY

Biden says he will speak with Manchin next week

President Biden on Friday acknowledged that he wasn’t sure he could get Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on board to pass his sweeping climate and social spending package but said he would be talking to him at the start of next week.

Biden was asked after an event at the White House on Friday afternoon whether he could get Manchin to vote for the package with inflation rising.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I’m going to be talking to him at the beginning of the week,” Biden answered.

The background: Manchin has repeatedly raised concerns about the legislation and called for his colleagues to proceed slowly and carefully in considering it. At an event sponsored by The Wall Street Journal, Manchin again warned Democratic colleagues to move cautiously and deliberately in order to not overstimulate the economy.

“We’ve got to make sure we get this right. We can’t afford to continue to flood the market as we’ve done,” he said.

The president argued that the legislation, which would provide funding for free preschool, lower prescription drug costs and extend the expanded child tax credit, would reduce inflation.

“I think if you look at what most people, most of the economists are saying, this Build Back Better bill is not going to increase inflation, it will diminish inflation,” Biden said. “It has a negative impact on inflation. It doesn’t raise inflation, but that’s hard for people to think about right now.”

Morgan Chalfant takes us there.

More than 50 economists have signed on to a new letter calling on Congress to “swiftly” pass Biden’s sweeping climate and social policy bill, arguing that it would alleviate some of the pressures of inflation by lowering health care and other costs for families.

Here comes the son

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzpOQ_0dJnRZUq00

A disagreement over taxes between Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and his son Adam Wyden has become increasingly public in recent weeks as Democrats seek to enact a social spending package that is paid for in part by tax increases on high earners.

Ron Wyden, 72, is a leading proponent of raising taxes on the rich, and he’s been pushing to add to the social spending package his proposal to tax billionaires’ unrealized capital gains annually. Adam Wyden, a 37-year-old, Florida-based hedge fund owner, has criticized his father’s efforts to raise taxes on the rich on social media and in media interviews.

The dispute between father and son was spotlighted in a New York Times article on Friday. Naomi

.

Good to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qljb7_0dJnRZUq00

A Starbucks store in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday became the first of the company's U.S. locations to vote to unionize.

Here’s what else have our eye on:

  • Republicans are hoping to sway Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) into hitting pause on President Biden's climate and social spending plan — or nixing it altogether — using a new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on the cost of the bill if all of its provisions were made permanent.
  • Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Friday that it was adding several products to its bug bounty program, which include their Ray-Ban smart glasses, dubbed “Ray-Ban Stories.”

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Inflation in US soars to new high in nearly 40 years

On Friday, President Biden acknowledged that inflation is impacting Americans' lives, with consumer prices up at last 6.8% and prices going up on everything from gas and cars to groceries and rent. The reality of soaring inflation has created economic and political fallout for the Biden administration as inflation rates reach a new high in nearly 40 years. NBC’s Monica Alba reports from the White House for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Prices hit 39-year high as inflation rises 6.8%

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that inflation has hit a 39-year high as President Joe Biden continues to try to quell fears about rising prices. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose increased by 6.8 per cent in the past twelve months before seasonal adjustment. The CPI-U also increased by 0.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis in November.The largest contributors to rising costs were gasoline, shelter, food, used vehicles and new vehicles. The energy index rose 3.5 per cent as gasoline spiked 6.1 per cent. Conversely, the index for food increased 0.7...
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday, as he and President Joe Biden prepared to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS Denver

Coloradans Feeling The Pinch As Nationwide Inflation Rate Hits 39 Year High

DENVER (CBS4) – The cost of pretty much everything is surging, including food, gas, housing, cars, and clothes. The staggering inflation is hitting Coloradans hard this holiday season, with one energy nonprofit reporting they’ve received over 500 calls for help last week alone, because people can’t afford their heating bill. “Every number is going up, and no one’s getting raises, no one’s getting richer,” said Denise Stepto with Energy Outreach Colorado. “Last week and the week ending December 5, we completed 574 applications for help, and that amount of money that we spent to help people was over $300,000.” (credit: Getty) New government data...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

US inflation jumps 6.8% in November — fastest rate in 39 years

U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest clip in nearly four decades last month, underscoring the persistently elevated inflationary pressures in the recovering economy. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed by 6.8% in November compared to last year, marking the fastest annual increase since June 1982. This rate matched consensus economists' estimates, according to Bloomberg data, but accelerated compared to the 6.2% year-over-year rate from the prior month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Finance#Arisfolley#The Labor Department
Financial Times

US consumer prices log biggest annual gain since 1982

US consumer prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years in November, piling more political pressure on the Biden administration as it seeks support for a massive spending plan. The consumer price index (CPI) published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday rose 6.8 per cent last...
BUSINESS
BBC

US inflation hits highest level for 40 years

American shoppers, especially those on low incomes have felt the pinch of higher prices, with annual inflation at rates not seen for 40 years. The latest figures show prices rose 6.8% in the year to November. Bibi who works as a cleaner in Harlem, New York, said she has had...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Inflation near 40-year high shocks Americans, spooks Washington

The U.S. is poised to enter Year Three of the pandemic with both a booming economy and a still-mutating virus. But for Washington and Wall Street, one Covid aftershock is starting to eclipse almost everything else. Already-hot inflation is forecast to climb even further when November data comes out on...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Intelligencer

US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years. The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare cuts averted

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Dec. 10 that will prevent billions in cuts to Medicare from taking effect early next year. The law halts a mandatory 2 percent federal Medicare spending sequester until April 2022 and stops a 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester. Both sequesters are meant to limit federal spending.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

409K+
Followers
49K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy