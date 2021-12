An all-out Russian military invasion of next-door Ukraine would have “far-reaching and long-lasting consequences” is the understated assessment of Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. And not one of them is good. In addition to the inevitable bloodshed, a Russian attack could destabilize all of Europe and potentially draw in Ukraine’s neighbors. If successful, a Russian seizure of Ukraine, which it considers to be Russian territory, could embolden similar Chinese action against Taiwan.

