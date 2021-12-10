Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and FanDuel Group open Maryland Sportsbook for sports betting

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and the FanDuel Group came together to celebrate the launch of sports betting in Maryland with a ribbon cutting and ceremonial first bet.

For more than a year, Maryland has been pushing to get sports betting up and running. The FanDuel Sportsbook in Live! Casino & Hotel is the first in the state, offering an unmatched experience for sports betting enthusiasts.

“It’s been a long time coming we’ve been working on this for years,” said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Global Gaming and Live! Casino. “And to actually open up this fantastic sportsbook in the middle of the pandemic, bringing over 100 new jobs to the state of Maryland and really bring in an experienced all our customers that they’ve been asking for for years.”

Fanduel offers bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, motorsports racing and more.

“It’s a great deal of excitement it gives you an opportunity to be around friends that have like minds and like to place a little wager on the game,” said Bruce Smith, Former Washington Football Player. “It makes it more interesting.”

This latest addition to Sports and Social also brings over 100 new jobs to Maryland. Just during the demonstration days they earned over $26,000 for Toys for Tots.

“Sports betting is also going to keep all those dollars right here in Maryland, and it will help us provide another critical revenue source for our public schools,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

And if you’re wondering what bet pro football hall-of-famer Ed Reed placed for the ceremonial first bet.. it may not be who you think.

“I’m betting on Dustin Poirier, I’m a Louisiana guy but I think he’s going to win… and I’m gonna bet on the money line and see how it goes,” said Reed.

