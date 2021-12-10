ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton staple ice cream shop on the market

By Cody Butler
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kpxL_0dJnR1od00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hot summer days are hopefully ahead of us and ice cream is a popular treat for many when the weather warms up.

When those days finally get here, a local ice cream shop could have new owners.

If it’s not the colorful rocks that bring you to Jessee’s Place Ice Cream it’s probably their food.

Tracie Azarovich lives in Olyphant and says her favorite ice cream flavor is the twist.

A twist in fate brought Tracie Azarovich to stop by and see the location before it has been sold.

“We actually found it a couple of years ago online, actually. We came to try it and we came here often,” said Azarovich.

“We both did everything and brought this place back to life and gave it everything we had,” said Tara Kojsza Owner of Jessee’s Place Ice Cream.

Kojsza has decided to put the business up for sale after her mother recently passed away.

“And I know she is proud of me. And I know that,” said Kojsza.

Kojsza says her mom was the heart and soul of the business.

“Honestly I just don’t want to do it without her,” said Kojsza.

The business is listed for $169,000 for anybody looking to buy it. Whoever purchases it gets a sweet deal, as they acquire the business name, building, and all the equipment.

“It’s time to pass the torch,” said Kojsza.

With several changes in ownership, Jessee’s Place has been a staple in the community for decades.

“I hope and pray that the next person that owns this place continues to do what I did and offer a great product and give back to the community and I really truly hope the community supports them as well,” said Kojsza.

It’s patrons like Azarovich who hope the business is not sold.

“I do hope that whoever does take it over keeps it with the whole family, community atmosphere,” said Azarovich.

You can view Jessee’s Place Ice Cream’s listing on realestatebook.com .

