DA: Redding police acted responsibly in fatal June 2020 disturbance at downtown hotel

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Redding police were justified in the force they used against a Cottonwood man at a downtown hotel more than a year ago.

The man, 37-year-old Morgan James Davis, died after he was taken to a hospital in the early morning hours of June 9, 2020, authorities said.

“They were justified in using force given the level of noncompliance and violence demonstrated by Mr. Davis. Further, the force they used was not unreasonable and did not contribute to Davis’ death,” Bridgett stated in her report to Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller that was released Dec. 3.

Bridgett said the autopsy determined that Davis' death was caused by the "toxic effects" of cocaine, ketamine, LSD and ethanol with hypertensive cardiovascular disease and morbid obesity.

“She found no evidence of a head injury, nor internal neck injuries,” Bridgett said of the autopsy performed by Dr. Deirdre Amaro.

All told, five Redding police officers and a sergeant responded to the Americana Modern Hotel around 1 a.m. on June 9, 2020, to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Eddie McGinnis was the first officer to arrive. He saw a man, later identified as Davis, standing on the second-floor walkway, Bridgett said in her summary. Davis had blood on his hands and arms.

A woman told McGinnis that she called police because she had heard Davis arguing with another woman inside a second-floor room. She also said it sounded like Davis was “chasing and beating the woman in the room,” Bridgett said. Police were never able to locate the woman.

McGinnis called for a backup officer.

While waiting for backup, McGinnis asked Davis if he needed help, and Davis said he did not. McGinnis then saw Davis bite his own left arm near the wrist, Bridgett's report said.

Soon after, Officer Timothy Jaegel arrived, Davis fell back several times and it appeared that he hit his head on concrete walkway, Bridgett said.

Sgt. Gary Meadows and Officers Kurt Melcher, Nolan Guiducci and Kyle Corrigan also responded.

Police attempted to convince Davis to come down the stairs, but he reportedly refused.

Ultimately, Davis came down, but he ignored police commands to stop.

A stun gun and police K-9 were used to help take Davis into custody, but Davis continued to resist arrest, Bridgett said.

Bridgett’s summary said police struggled to subdue Davis, until finally Melcher and Corrigan were able to get handcuffs on him.

"In light of the nature of the call and Davis' bizarre and aggressive behavior, it was more than reasonable for officers to believe he posed a threat to their safety," Bridgett said, later stating in her report that police "did not strike, kick, or otherwise beat Davis inappropriately."

Paramedics in the ambulance on the way to Shasta Regional Medical Center told police that Davis continued to “buck” while on the stretcher, Bridgett said.

About three minutes after Davis arrived at the hospital, hospital staff members told police that Davis had stopped breathing. Medical personnel could not revive Davis.

