The First New Sonic Game in Five Years Looks Like an Open World Experience

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Blue Blur returns home to the gaming space as Sonic the Hedgehog sets off on his biggest adventure yet in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. While Sonic has been seeing plenty of success on the big screen with 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog...

GamesRadar+

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game called Frontiers could be set for an imminent announcement

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game, potentially called Frontiers, could be getting announced very soon. As highlighted on Reddit, a couple of recent discoveries may hint towards a new Sonic the Hedgehog game being released soon. The first clue came from a newly registered domain under the name frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com. The website is currently only displaying a 404 message, but it's likely to appear in full if a potential announcement is made soon.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teasing Something for The Game Awards

The Game Awards is set to go live later this week, and as usual, Geoff Keighley is talking up the show big time. In the run up to Geoff's very own E3 presentation awards ceremony, some trickles of info are starting to emerge. One such tease comes from Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter account, which has now effectively confirmed the character's presence at the show.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Awakens’: How the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Celebrates the Reality-Bending Franchise

The reality-bending of “The Matrix” from 1999 has become more of a reality in 2021, with the advent of the metaverse and the merging of our digital and physical lives. Which makes way for the return of the groundbreaking franchise with director Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” (December 22), reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. But, as a teaser, we have the December 10 launch of “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”: an interactive tech demo that reintroduces the boundary-pushing universe as a free download for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fittingly, Reeves...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Launches in Japanese on Steam; English Update to be Available for Free at a Later Date

NIS America has published the Falcom-developed The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails on PC-via Steam in Japan. The game is currently only playable with Japanese text. However, the publisher has confirmed that those who own the game will receive the English text update for free when it’s available. This means that western players will play the same version as other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Images Give Us Our First Look at Knuckles

Though Idris Elba has said his rendition of Knuckles "won't be sexy," it's hard to deny the power he'll wield in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the first images showing the red echidna in all his glory. The promo images also give a closer look at Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new high-tech army, Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) youthful sidekick Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and returning humans Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). The images have come in alongside the first trailer for the sequel, which debuted at last night's Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster Revealed, First Trailer To Debut During The Game Awards

A new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has been released, and as you might expect, it features Sonic, Tails, and Doctor Robotnik. Jim Carrey’s Robotnik looks decidedly eggier compared to what we saw throughout most of the first Sonic movie. The official Sonic Movie Twitter account released this new poster, and it did so as a tease for what’s to come: the first trailer during tomorrow’s Game Awards show.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 and a new Sonic game will get Game Awards trailers

The Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally been confirmed as debuting at The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow night and it won’t be the only Sonic the Hedgehog project there, as it’s also been revealed that the new Sonic game trailer will be there too — which will give fans their first proper look at the new 3D game reportedly called either Sonic Rangers or Sonic Frontiers, at last.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Sonic The Hedgehog's New Game Could Be Revealed Very Soon

It's the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog series this year, and there's a rumour that Sega may go out with a bang at The Game Awards later this week. According to a post over on Reddit, the following domain was recently registered - frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com, and over on Steam the number of Sonic games has been updated from 34 to 35. It's led to fan theories that we might perhaps see Sonic the Hedgehog's new game at the annual awards show on December 9th. There's also the possibility of Sonic Origins getting some time in the spotlight.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Blue Blur Goes Open World in Sonic Frontiers

Earlier this year during a celebration of Sonic the hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, it was revealed that Sonic Team was working on a new game, which wasn’t exactly that much of a surprise. But at The Game Awards, we finally got the official announcement trailer for this new game, dubbed Sonic Frontiers. It starts out pretty standard, with Sonic running through a forest, being chased by machines…but then we cut to some wide areas filled with grasslands, ruins, various types of machinery, and yes, it’s official: Sonic the Hedgehog is venturing out into his first open world game. It should be interesting to see how these adventures in the Starfall Islands play out, but of that wasn’t enough to excite fans, then there’s also the fact that the game’s narrative will come courtesy of Ian Flynn, the fan-favorite writer for the current IDW Sonic the Hedgehog comics and the prior ones from Archie. Sonic Frontiers is due out in Holiday 2022 for all major platforms, when it’ll hopefully be one of the better games in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Frontiers’ open-world inspired by Unreal fan demo, fans suggest

SEGA is taking Sonic Frontiers open-world for the next big 3D Sonic game, but it’s not quite the Sonic Adventure 3 that fans may have been expecting. However, fans seem to believe that the new game was inspired by a Sonic Unreal Engine 4 fan demo called the “Kite Demo” which certainly features some strong similarities — but was the creator actually hired by SEGA to create Sonic Frontiers in the style of their Unreal demo?
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

New Splinter Cell Game Will Be an Open World Game of Sorts – Rumor

A new Splinter Cell is apparently in early development, and it will come with open-world mechanics, according to a new report. Today, reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed that the Splinter Cell game in early development by Ubisoft will feature some sort of open-world gameplay, a more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed. Regarding how the open-world will be, it will apparently be similar to how Halo Infinite's.
VIDEO GAMES
