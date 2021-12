COMMERCE TWP, MI – Police in Oakland County are investigating the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive in a bathtub while his father was in another room. About 11:18 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in the 8000 block of Bywater Street in Commerce Township for a possible drowning. A 1-year-old boy had been found in the tub with his face under water while his father — who had been bathing him — was in another room.

