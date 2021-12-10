ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, just who is going to win the title in Abu Dhabi? Lewis Hamilton is the heavy favourite as Sir Jackie Stewart admits the British star has 'the edge'... but Fernando Alonso believes Max Verstappen 'deserves' the victory

By Sportsmail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head on Sunday in Abu Dhabi in a shootout for the Formula One Championship, with both drivers level on points.

The British driver will be the heavy favourite to secure a record-eighth title in the Middle East but with the Dutchman ahead on races won, it should make for a tense affair with both racers set to put it all on the line.

Experts including Sir Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill and Fernando Alonso give their verdict on who will triumph in the title decider in the desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIf47_0dJnQTAH00
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head in the F1 title decider on Sunday

Damon Hill

VERDICT: Hamilton

I have to say on form that it will be Lewis, all things being equal.

But it’s not always a straight fight and both drivers will be doing everything they can to get the better of the other one.

Sir Jackie Stewart

VERDICT: Hamilton

The car, the engine — it gives Lewis the edge.

I’d prefer it to be Max, just because that’s what the sport needs, a new champion, and I’d love to see it from that wider perspective.

Max has a slight tendency to overdrive and that may count against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAB5K_0dJnQTAH00
Sir Jackie Stewart backs Lewis Hamilton to win the title, but would prefer Max Verstappen

John Watson

VERDICT: Hamilton

I would always want to be the hunter rather than the hunted, which is the way it has been for Lewis. He trailed by 32 points at Silverstone.

But he has the qualities that allow him to analyse the situation and not overreact, as Max did at Jeddah. He has the complete package he needs.

Fernando Alonso

VERDICT: Verstappen

It will depend on the package a little bit. Mercedes have been performing better and they’ve won three races in a row now, but Max is driving — in my opinion — one step ahead of all of us.

We saw the qualifying lap in Jeddah until he touched the wall at the last corner.

That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull. It’s not that I support Max; it’s that he deserves it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QZBR_0dJnQTAH00
Fernando Alonso believes Verstappen (right) deserves the win and is 'ahead of all of us'

George Russell

VERDICT: Hamilton

I’d love to see Lewis win. What he has achieved, especially recently, is pretty exceptional.

To be in the fight at all when Red Bull had such a superior car at the start of the year is amazing.

Max has done a fabulous job. You can argue that they both deserve to win for different reasons, but hopefully it’s a clean and fair race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbPla_0dJnQTAH00

