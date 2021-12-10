Parkside names Students of the Month for November

Related
Whewell receives P.E.O. scholarship
Elsie Whewell (right) is the recipient of a $750 scholarship awarded by the P.E.O. International Organization, a philanthropic educational organization scholarship that is sponsored by the local Lawrenceville Chapter AT.
OCC Community Choral concert set for Dec. 11
OLNEY — The Olney Central College Music Department will present “The Many Moods of Christmas” choral concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Richland County High School auditorium.
Cloverbud workshops will resume in February
LAWRENCEVILLE — Cloverbud members, youth ages 5-7, had the opportunity this fall to participate in live interactive activies every Wednesday via Facebook. Members made apple and spice magnets, a pumpkin snack pack, a bird seed feeder and leafy napkin ring holders with supplies provided by the Illinois Extension office. There was a total of 15 youth participants.
Local students compete in 'Learning Olympiad'
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Regional Office of Education (ROE) #12 has announced the results from the annual Learning Olympiad for local and area schools.
New dates announced for ADN nursing meetings at FCC
FAIRFIELD — No matter what is happening in the world there will always be a need for nurses. Becoming a nurse is very rewarding with a variety of career opportunities, great benefits and job security. If you wish to join this exciting field, start the application process for Frontier Community College’s nursing program.
Lawrence Public Library to celebrate 100th birthday on Dec. 10
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence Public Library Board of Trustees met in regular session on Nov. 16 where head librarian Dianne Brumley updated the board on the library’s 100th birthdy celebration that is planned for Friday, Dec. 10.
Local students presented with 'Good Citizenship' award
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Toussaint DuBois DAR recognizes Lawrenceville High School senior Abigail Vaughn and Red Hill High School senior Kamee Lytle as students who have exhibited the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities.
IECC board sets calendar for 2022 at November meeting
OLNEY — The Board of Trustees of Illinois Eastern Community College District No. 529 met Nov. 16, 2021, at Olney Central College, Olney, and following a public hearing on the tax levy, trustees certified the district’s levies for the calendar year 2021.
Aspen Institute names all IECC schools in district as top community colleges eligible for 2021 Aspen prize
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Aspen Institute has named Olney Central College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
