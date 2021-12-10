ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

Parkside names Students of the Month for November

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slpmo_0dJnQF3L00
Parkside Elementary School in Lawrenceville has named its Students of the Month for November of the 2021-22 school year. Pictured, from left, are: Jasper Donelson, kindergarten; Meredith Tussey, second grade; Lileigh McGrath, third grade; Sloane Brian, fourth grade; and Jaylynn Schultz, fifth grade. Not pictured is Jaelynn Williams, first grade. The students were presented with a certificate, a pencil and candy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Cloverbud workshops will resume in February

LAWRENCEVILLE — Cloverbud members, youth ages 5-7, had the opportunity this fall to participate in live interactive activies every Wednesday via Facebook. Members made apple and spice magnets, a pumpkin snack pack, a bird seed feeder and leafy napkin ring holders with supplies provided by the Illinois Extension office. There was a total of 15 youth participants.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
115
Followers
96
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy