BHA looks set to inflame tensions within racing by cracking down on the boycott of Bryony Frost as the jockeys' body still refuses to accept bullying verdict and a GoFundMe page raises £1,500 for banned Robbie Dunne

The British Horseracing Authority are considering taking disciplinary action against the three valets who refused to work for Bryony Frost at Fontwell earlier this week as racing’s civil war continues to escalate.

In another sign of the ill-feeling between the regulator and the majority of racing staff, the Professional Jockeys Association repeated their refusal to accept the bullying verdict against Frost’s tormentor Robbie Dunne on Friday, as well as hinting that the rider would appeal against his 18-month ban.

Any move by the BHA to take action against the valets would inflame tensions, but that is now a distinct possibility as Sportsmail has learned that the matter has been referred to their disciplinary department.

Three valets refused to work for Bryony Frost (above) at Fontwell earlier this week

The incident was initially passed to the stewards at Fontwell after Graham Piper, Lewis Piper and Mark Sinfield refused to work for Frost at a meeting last Tuesday in protest at how their testimony at Dunne’s hearing was portrayed, but after the officials failed to reach any conclusions on the day, the matter was sent back to the BHA.

The valet boycott is an example of the heightened feelings on both sides of a row that is splitting the sport.

The matter has been bubbling under the surface for months but exploded into the public consciousness on Thursday after Dunne was found guilty by an independent panel convened by the BHA of conducting a ‘deliberate’ and ‘distasteful’ seven-month campaign against Frost.

The PJA again refused to accept the bullying verdict against Frost’s tormentor Robbie Dunne

Both sides refused to back down on Friday, with PJA chairman Jon Holmes conceding only that Frost ‘felt bullied’.

There appears little prospect of any reconciliation in the weighing room, either, with the majority of jockeys still very angry at Frost’s failure to distance herself from the claims of a ‘rancid culture’ made by her legal team.

The BHA responded to the PJA’s intransigence by praising Frost’s bravery for complaining about Dunne’s conduct, although they sounded a more diplomatic note by raising the prospect of working with them in the future.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than £1,500 for Robbie Dunne by Friday night

‘British racing has reached a watershed moment,’ said BHA chair Annamarie Phelps. ‘The brave actions of Bryony Frost have shone a light on elements of conduct within the sport which must be improved.

‘The recent case has focused on the culture of the weighing room, but the case represents an opportunity for us to bring about positive change for everyone in our sport. We intend to make this a focus for the sport and we will work with the entire industry in doing this. The PJA has a crucial role to play in forging a constructive solution.’

Dunne was at Cheltenham on Friday despite being banned from racing for 18 months, and instead of riding he was involved in helping out with horses trained by his brother David.

In an indication of the support the 36-year-old retains from many within racing a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf had raised more than £1,200 by Friday night, with several wealthy individual donors also thought to be willing to contribute.