Studies headed by scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center suggest that an over-the-counter, second-generation antihistamine drug could improve outcomes for cancer patients who are treated using anti-PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors for a number of different types of cancer. The researchers made their discovery when looking at the influence of dozens of common medications on the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors. A review of patient data showed that for some tumor types, taking H1-antihistamines in addition to receiving immunotherapy was significantly associated with improved overall survival. A preclinical study in rodents demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T-cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO