ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pep Guardiola urges Christmas caution at Manchester City amid Covid-19 threat

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keq2E_0dJnPflu00

Pep Guardiola has urged his players to be careful if socialising over Christmas to prevent a coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City.

The City manager has revealed the champions have cancelled plans for a large staff party this year, but players will not be prevented from arranging their own private gatherings.

Even then, it is not something he will be encouraging and he trusts that if groups do meet, appropriate caution will be exercised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPZQf_0dJnPflu00
Manchester City’s players will not be prevented from attending private gatherings – but it will not be encouraged (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The issue has been brought into sharper focus of late following the emergence of the Omicron variant, the UK Government’s decision to tighten regulations in England and, with particular relevance for football, a spate of positive cases at Tottenham and Leicester.

Guardiola, who lost his mother to Covid-19 last year, said: “The club spoke with them and they know that they have to be careful and know not to go to gatherings and be at home as much as possible – or when you go out be careful, social distance, wear a mask and come back.

“As much as you protect mentally and feel that the you are out (of it), you can get Covid and (you must) live with that feeling you can get Covid.

“The club, every winter time or Christmas time, organises a party for all the workers, all the people here, and we cancelled it. We cannot do it.

“But (if) everyone at home, when they’re with a family and kids, organise a party – I think they’re going to do it, but just be careful.

“Today we have lateral flow and PCR tests and everyone can do it easier than the previous Christmas time, so we’re not going to say don’t do it. Just be careful, that’s all, because the risk is high.

“Look what happened in other teams like Tottenham and Leicester and in many, many cases. It can happen here as well if we don’t pay attention and after that it is a big problem, for them of course, for the health and for the family, and of course for the team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bit1z_0dJnPflu00
Guardiola has frequently spoken about the importance of following Covid protocols (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Guardiola, whose side host Wolves on Saturday, accepts players will want to enjoy themselves over Christmas but hopes they recognise their responsibilities.

He said: “Why should it be different for the players to the rest of humanity, to the rest of society? The rest of the people always like to go to restaurants and go out and talk with the people and we are no exception.

“But we are fortunate that we have a job where we can put 50-60,000 people in the stadiums. This is the reality.

“They have to accept that still we are in a dangerous situation. Just see the statistics and the rules of the Government and it is still there, unfortunately.

“There are setbacks and you have to protect yourself because in Christmas time they have a tendency for more parties and go out more often and in that you have to be careful.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron: 10 people in England hospitalised with variant spreading at ‘phenomenal’ rate, says health secretary

Omicron is spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and 10 people in England have now been hospitalised after getting infected with the with the Covid variant, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.The cabinet minister said there had been no deaths yet confirmed in England, but revealed that omicron was probably behind around 40 per cent of infections in London and that unless the government acted then the health service could be overwhelmed.“What we now know about Omicron is that it’s spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we’ve never seen before, it’s doubling every two to three days in infections,” Mr Javid told Sky News.Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City deserved controversial win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola brushed aside controversy as he hailed his Manchester City side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.Raheem Sterling settled an ill-tempered contest at the Etihad Stadium by netting his 100th Premier League goal from a contentiously awarded penalty in the second half.That came after Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had been sent off in the latter stages of the first period after collecting two bookings in quick succession.“We were better with 11 players and we were better with 10 players,” said City manager Guardiola.“It is difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Covid: Welsh minister urges caution over Christmas socialising

People should take the threat of socialising indoors with others at Christmas seriously, Wales' health minister has said. Eluned Morgan's comments come as her government reacts to the growing concern over the Omicron variant. But she said it is too early to say if there will be festive restrictions. Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola Confirms Injury Concern With Man City Midfielder

It has been an injury riddled winter so far for Manchester City, with Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and John Stones all picking up injuries of varying severity in the recent weeks and months. As the Premier League sets off on the festive fixtures, where clubs play three games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Christmas Time#Omicron#The Uk Government
The Independent

Pep Guardiola confident goals will come for Jack Grealish at Man City

Pep Guardiola is confident the goals will soon start to flow for Jack Grealish at Manchester City.The champions’ £100million British record signing has scored just two goals since his summer move from Aston VillaThe 26-year-old’s frustration was compounded as he missed a gilt-edged chance in Saturday’s hard-fought Premier League win over Wolves but Guardiola has no doubt he will deliver.The City manager said: “He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come.“ He has chances to score two or three goals every game and it one day he is going to do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I respect him, but I don't really care': Wolves boss Bruno Lage dismisses Pep Guardiola's criticism of his side's defensive playing style following their narrow defeat at Manchester City

Wolves manager Bruno Lage said he ‘didn’t care’ about Pep Guardiola’s damning verdict on his tactics but also reserved criticism for star striker Raul Jimenez after his controversial red card. Guardiola claimed Wolves hadn’t tried to play football during their 1-0 defeat at the Etihad but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy