Independence, MO

Stagecoach crosses state line to find new home in Independence

 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A stagecoach that welcomed people in Johnson County for decades has a new home.

The stagecoach was moved from UMB in Overland Park to S. Liberty Street in Independence. Its new home was once a major route in and out of the historic area during the 1800s.

The Independence Square Association said it accepted the donated stagecoach from UMB because it helps tell the history of the area where the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails crossed.

The stagecoach’s new home sits less than a block north of the former site of the Weston Wagon and Blacksmith Shop and near the former site of Hiram Young’s blacksmith and wagon shop, according to the Independence Square Association. The group said Young was a freed slave who had one of the largest businesses in town prior to the Civil War.

Currently only two of the original four horses included with the stagecoach are on display. The other two need some repairs before they are installed at the new site. The Independence Square Association hopes to move them into place next week.

