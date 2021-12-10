Axios Pro Rata

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dan Primack
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany early BuzzFeed employees remain unable to sell their shares, even though the company went public this past Monday. Why it matters: BuzzFeed stock has fallen more than 40%, and so far the company has given no indication that it plans to compensate its former employees for their accelerating...

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 1.54% to $3,391.35 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $381.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Axios

Axios Future

For the last few editions, I'm going to look at the major emerging trends shaping the coming decades. As an Axios Future subscriber, you'll start to receive Axios What's Next in the new year, a daily newsletter that explores the future of how we work, play and get around. I think you'll enjoy it!
Axios

Axios Closer

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around. Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease. Data today is the latest signal that price...
Axios

Axios Markets

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort, Axios' Courtenay Brown writes. Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out. The...
Axios

Axios Vitals

Happy Monday, Vitals readers. Today's newsletter is 894 words, or a 3-minute read. One of the largest drug pricing coalitions in the country makes it almost impossible for employers to understand whether they're getting a good deal, Axios' Bob Herman reports. Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a...
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
Axios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: Food52 triples valuation with new investment from TCG. TCG, the investment arm of The Chernin Group, is putting roughly $80 million into Food52, a cooking and home goods brand, including $48 million to cover Food52's acquisition of the home decor company Schoolhouse. Why it matters: The deal...
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
