Spider-Man fans are less than two weeks away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie is set to feature many fan-favorite characters from past Spidey films. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO