Peterson: Iowa State football's Charlie Kolar talks Cheez-It Bowl plans, Cyclones basketball, Chase Allen

Let’s get this out there front and center: One of the best players in Iowa State football history is planning on playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Working out 24/7 toward what certainly will be his next top, the NFL, can wait just a bit longer.

"As of right now, I think I am," Charlie Kolar, the Cyclones’ best-ever tight end, told reporters Friday. "If I get injured or something ... I probably won’t."

So there you have it. College football’s 2021 Campbell Trophy winner is working toward the Dec. 29 game against Clemson, and really, did you expect anything otherwise?

Kolar could have turned pro after last season, and actually thought about it, but returned. He could have announced after the season-ending victory against TCU that his college days were over. But he didn't.

He started the season with an ankle issue, but unless that flares up again, expect one more game in a Cyclones uniform.

That’s my main takeaway, but with Kolar ... you know there’s always something else when he speaks with reporters.

What were your emotions as you were introduced to the Hilton Coliseum sellout crowd during Thursday’s Cy-Hawk basketball game?

"I couldn’t believe how loud it was," said Kolar, a very good basketball player and teammate with Trae Young back in his high school days. "It was really cool. I didn’t do it for the attention and recognition, but to hear the love and support from the crowd meant a lot."

From midcourt, Kolar acknowledged the standing ovation he received, then got into celebratory moment.

"I went out there telling myself I’m going to stay calm and be really mature about it, then went out there and (the heck with it) — get the place fired up," he said.

"The (fans) were awesome. I loved it. I haven’t been (to a game) the last few years because of COVID. I’m (mad) I missed the women’s game, because I was in Vegas."

Speaking of Vegas: Kolar was there last week to be presented the Campbell Trophy, also known as college football’s academic Heisman.

"It was a little overwhelming," he said. "I blacked out for a second. It was incredible. I’m incredibly grateful."

Kolar conceded that an A-minus in a sophomore Biology course kept him from being a 4.0 student. He was 3.99. It seems assignments were due on Sundays, but this time, the deadline was moved up a couple days.

"I didn’t see that," said Kolar, whose parents are professors. "Spring ball was ending. I went out with my friends, turned in my assignment — and got an A-minus. I deserved it. I didn’t pay enough attention. It wasn’t like I failed an exam, or I missed something.

"I deserved it. I’m an idiot."

Kolar cried for Chase Allen?

Yes he did, and in case you didn’t know it, Kolar is emotional. He showed that side after a one-score loss at Oklahoma, then it was on display again after the final touchdown of the Cyclones’ 48-14 victory against TCU on Nov. 26.

Kolar was overcome when Allen, his buddy and fellow tight, capped his senior day with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy.

"That was one of the most emotional moments the whole day," Kolar recalled Friday. "Chase is incredible. He’s an incredible teammate, brother and friend. He’s a really, really good football player. He’s going to have a chance to play in the league for a long time. He does everything right. He’s really talented."

He wasn’t finished.

"For years, (Allen) hasn’t got the same recognition that I have, just because I touch more balls. It’s just not fair. It’s not right," Kolar said.

"For him to have that moment — I was so happy for him."

Back to basketball and the 9-0 Cyclones that have a very good opportunity to be 12-0 heading into the start of the Big 12 on Jan. 1 against Baylor at Hilton Coliseum.

"It’s incredible, how well they’re playing," Kolar said. "It’s a testament to both (T.J. Otzelberger) and the players, how hard they play and how unselfish they play."

And yes, he sometimes misses actually playing the sport.

"I always miss my basketball days," he said. "You play 30-some games, and we play like 12. Gimme the post. I’ll get some rebounds."

That wasn’t a problem Thursday night. The Cyclones outrebounded Iowa 50-32.

"I hadn’t been to a game in a while," Kolar said. "It was a blast."

