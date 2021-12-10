ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Peterson: Iowa State football's Charlie Kolar talks Cheez-It Bowl plans, Cyclones basketball, Chase Allen

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEJfD_0dJnNywN00

Let’s get this out there front and center: One of the best players in Iowa State football history is planning on playing in the Cheez-It Bowl. Working out 24/7 toward what certainly will be his next top, the NFL, can wait just a bit longer.

"As of right now, I think I am," Charlie Kolar, the Cyclones’ best-ever tight end, told reporters Friday. "If I get injured or something ... I probably won’t."

So there you have it. College football’s 2021 Campbell Trophy winner is working toward the Dec. 29 game against Clemson, and really, did you expect anything otherwise?

Kolar could have turned pro after last season, and actually thought about it, but returned. He could have announced after the season-ending victory against TCU that his college days were over. But he didn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vcj6k_0dJnNywN00

He started the season with an ankle issue, but unless that flares up again, expect one more game in a Cyclones uniform.

That’s my main takeaway, but with Kolar ... you know there’s always something else when he speaks with reporters.

What were your emotions as you were introduced to the Hilton Coliseum sellout crowd during Thursday’s Cy-Hawk basketball game?

"I couldn’t believe how loud it was," said Kolar, a very good basketball player and teammate with Trae Young back in his high school days. "It was really cool. I didn’t do it for the attention and recognition, but to hear the love and support from the crowd meant a lot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0fEF_0dJnNywN00

From midcourt, Kolar acknowledged the standing ovation he received, then got into celebratory moment.

"I went out there telling myself I’m going to stay calm and be really mature about it, then went out there and (the heck with it) — get the place fired up," he said.

"The (fans) were awesome. I loved it. I haven’t been (to a game) the last few years because of COVID. I’m (mad) I missed the women’s game, because I was in Vegas."

Speaking of Vegas: Kolar was there last week to be presented the Campbell Trophy, also known as college football’s academic Heisman.

"It was a little overwhelming," he said. "I blacked out for a second. It was incredible. I’m incredibly grateful."

Kolar conceded that an A-minus in a sophomore Biology course kept him from being a 4.0 student. He was 3.99. It seems assignments were due on Sundays, but this time, the deadline was moved up a couple days.

"I didn’t see that," said Kolar, whose parents are professors. "Spring ball was ending. I went out with my friends, turned in my assignment — and got an A-minus. I deserved it. I didn’t pay enough attention. It wasn’t like I failed an exam, or I missed something.

"I deserved it. I’m an idiot."

Kolar cried for Chase Allen?

Yes he did, and in case you didn’t know it, Kolar is emotional. He showed that side after a one-score loss at Oklahoma, then it was on display again after the final touchdown of the Cyclones’ 48-14 victory against TCU on Nov. 26.

Kolar was overcome when Allen, his buddy and fellow tight, capped his senior day with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBB40_0dJnNywN00

"That was one of the most emotional moments the whole day," Kolar recalled Friday. "Chase is incredible. He’s an incredible teammate, brother and friend. He’s a really, really good football player. He’s going to have a chance to play in the league for a long time. He does everything right. He’s really talented."

He wasn’t finished.

"For years, (Allen) hasn’t got the same recognition that I have, just because I touch more balls. It’s just not fair. It’s not right," Kolar said.

"For him to have that moment — I was so happy for him."

Back to basketball and the 9-0 Cyclones that have a very good opportunity to be 12-0 heading into the start of the Big 12 on Jan. 1 against Baylor at Hilton Coliseum.

"It’s incredible, how well they’re playing," Kolar said. "It’s a testament to both (T.J. Otzelberger) and the players, how hard they play and how unselfish they play."

And yes, he sometimes misses actually playing the sport.

"I always miss my basketball days," he said. "You play 30-some games, and we play like 12. Gimme the post. I’ll get some rebounds."

That wasn’t a problem Thursday night. The Cyclones outrebounded Iowa 50-32.

"I hadn’t been to a game in a while," Kolar said. "It was a blast."

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021 . Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Peterson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

First members of military are discharged for refusing COVID vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine, marking the first service members to be involuntarily discharged for balking the rule. A spokesperson for the Air Force said the 27 active duty members discharged received counseling about the vaccines, and when they still refused, commanders made the decision to discharge them for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's vaccine rule, a lawful order.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse spotlights safety concerns

The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Hill

Wallace departure from Fox seen as loss for the network

Chris Wallace ’s surprise departure Sunday from Fox News has shaken up the Washington media landscape and prompted new questions about the direction of the network’s news programming as one of its most trusted journalists leaves for its fiercest competitor. Wallace has been a staple of the Beltway...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Trae Young
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

242
Followers
475
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy