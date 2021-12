AKRON, Ohio — The manager of a Bath & Body Works was pepper-sprayed during a robbery in which four people escaped with more than $1,000 in merchandise, police say. The four suspects, two males and two females, entered the store at the Plaza at Chapel Hill shopping center at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. A store employee tells police the males distracted workers while the females began to take merchandise.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO