BINGHAMTON, New York — A state trooper is being lauded after he was able to save a 2-year-old boy who was choking on a piece of pancake, with his lifesaving efforts. According to syracuse.com, trooper David Draudt sped to the home when he heard the dispatch call of a boy who was turning blue. He was let inside and found the boy’s mother holding her child on the kitchen floor. The boy had just begun eating dry foods.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO