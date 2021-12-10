ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Dad Returns From Deployment In Saudi Arabia To Surprise 7-Year-Old Son

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLDEN (CBS) – At Holden Elementary School on Friday, the lesson was about love. For the past 10 months, Maverick Pappas has been missing his dad, Captain Lee Pappas, who has...

boston.cbslocal.com

City
Holden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
#Cbs#Holden Elementary School
Country
Saudi Arabia
