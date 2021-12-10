ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Athens County water infrastructure projects awarded state funding

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

Three water infrastructure projects benefiting Athens County received a total of more than $5 million through state grants made possible by the American Recovery Plan Act. The two most recent grants were announced this week by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The bulk of funding received in the county will support a project of the Burr Oak Regional Water District, which received $4.91 million to add granular activated carbon to the water treatment process — a reliable solution to a variety of water treatment challenges, according to the release.

The project will benefit 40,000 people by helping to ensure the water district is providing safe drinking water to its customers and meeting drinking water standards, according to the release.

The Le-Ax Water District received a $345,000 grant through the most recent round of funding to replace a below-ground pump station that has been in service for 50 years, the release said. Although pumps and motors have been replaced over the years, the internal piping needs to be retired.

According to the release, the station provides water to two water storage towers serving 3,112 residents across Athens, Canaan, Alexander, and Lodi townships.

The funding announced this week builds upon two prior rounds of funding.

On Oct. 26, the governor’s office announced a $90,000 grant to Tupper Plains-Chester for the planning and engineering design to extend a water line. The project will provide 43 people on South Rodehaver Road and Young Road in southern Athens County with clean, safe drinking water, according to the Oct. 26 release.

Current water sources for residents include cisterns and wells that have tested positive for total coliform or E. coli, the release said.

The three Athens County projects that received funding were among 183 water infrastructure projects across the state that received a total of approximately $250 million through three round of Ohio BUILDS grant awards, according to this week’s release from the governor’s office.

“Clean drinking water is part of the foundation for a good quality of life, yet too many communities in Ohio can’t reliably provide residents with this basic necessity due to crumbling infrastructure has been too expensive to fix,” DeWine said in a statement. “My administration is committed to helping our communities address these important water issues, and we look forward to additional conversations with the Ohio General Assembly about the potential of expanding this program with additional funds.”

While the funds awarded to projects within the county will benefit many residents, none of the projects ranked as top priorities for funding by the Athens County Engineer were selected. The top three priority projects would have benefitted Chauncey, Nelsonville and the City of Athens respectively.

A series exploring water issues in southeast Ohio is currently being produced as a collaboration among The Athens NEWS, The Athens Messenger, The Logan Daily News and The Vinton-Jackson Courier. The first entry in the series, on the region’s failing and outdated water infrastructure, appeared in the NEWS this week.

The next entry will explore state funding for water infrastructure in more depth.

Comments / 0

