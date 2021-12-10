Gwen Stefani has 'too much fun' at Target in a bold red look as she promotes the deluxe edition of her Christmas album

Gwen Stefani was red hot as she hit her local Target on Friday in a bright look.

The 52-year-old fashionista donned red plaid track pants and an extra large red bomber jacket as she posed for pictures on a shopping cart at the popular retailer.

Afterward she took to Instagram to upload the photos and write to her followers, 'Had a lil too much fun at @target...can u blame me?'

The Orange County, California-raised songstress continued in the caption, 'p.s. exclusive deluxe edition double vinyls of #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas are up for grabs.'

She added a gift emoji and signed off, 'gxmas,' as her 12.7 million fans double tapped the trio of images.

Underneath her jacket Gwen rocked a fitted black turtleneck. It was layered with her two favorite necklaces - gold nameplates with her and husband Blake Shelton's last names in Olde English font.

Her classic Gwen Stefani look was extended with a pair of very light grey boots.

Stefani's bleach blonde locks were extra long and parted down the center.

They cascaded far below her waistline in a sleek and straight style.

The fashion designer stacked several gold bangles on her wrist and sported multiple flashy rings to go with her equally flamboyant manicure.

The mom-of-three's lengthy nails were painted red and coated with gold tips, a combination she's faithfully returned to throughout the years.

She also took a moment to strike a pose with the product in front of a shelf that was stocked with them.

Always glamorous, Mrs. Shelton flaunted a full face of makeup, complete with her signature red lip.

Her got-to beauty look was accented with a swipe of gloss to give her plump pout a glassy finish.

The singer-songwriter's cart was filled with copies of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday album, which was originally released in 2017.

On Thursday Stefani announced via social media that she'll be hosting an iMax movie streaming event on December 13.

Using a photo of her propped in front of a Christmas tree and surrounded by wrapped gifts, she said: 'let the gxmas festivities begin!! come and watch my fave christmas movie #Elf with me…#WillFerrell i’m ur biggest fan!'

Gwen wore a sleeveless, light blue, ruched dress with a 3D floral decal, and her hair was slicked into a high fountain ponytail.