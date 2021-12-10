ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani has 'too much fun' at Target in a bold red look as she promotes the deluxe edition of her Christmas album

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gwen Stefani was red hot as she hit her local Target on Friday in a bright look.

The 52-year-old fashionista donned red plaid track pants and an extra large red bomber jacket as she posed for pictures on a shopping cart at the popular retailer.

Afterward she took to Instagram to upload the photos and write to her followers, 'Had a lil too much fun at @target...can u blame me?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08En4P_0dJnNWQ900
Target run: Gwen Stefani was red hot as she hit her local Target on Friday in a bright look

The Orange County, California-raised songstress continued in the caption, 'p.s. exclusive deluxe edition double vinyls of #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas are up for grabs.'

She added a gift emoji and signed off, 'gxmas,' as her 12.7 million fans double tapped the trio of images.

Underneath her jacket Gwen rocked a fitted black turtleneck. It was layered with her two favorite necklaces - gold nameplates with her and husband Blake Shelton's last names in Olde English font.

Her classic Gwen Stefani look was extended with a pair of very light grey boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2HF9_0dJnNWQ900
Impeccable style: The 52-year-old fashionista donned red plaid track pants and an extra large red bomber jacket as she posed for pictures on a shopping cart at the popular retailer

Stefani's bleach blonde locks were extra long and parted down the center.

They cascaded far below her waistline in a sleek and straight style.

The fashion designer stacked several gold bangles on her wrist and sported multiple flashy rings to go with her equally flamboyant manicure.

The mom-of-three's lengthy nails were painted red and coated with gold tips, a combination she's faithfully returned to throughout the years.

She also took a moment to strike a pose with the product in front of a shelf that was stocked with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkR9g_0dJnNWQ900
Flowing locks: Stefani's bleach blonde locks were extra long and parted down the center

Always glamorous, Mrs. Shelton flaunted a full face of makeup, complete with her signature red lip.

Her got-to beauty look was accented with a swipe of gloss to give her plump pout a glassy finish.

The singer-songwriter's cart was filled with copies of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday album, which was originally released in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG5bE_0dJnNWQ900
Upcoming event: On Thursday Stefani announced via social media that she'll be hosting an iMax movie streaming event on December 13

On Thursday Stefani announced via social media that she'll be hosting an iMax movie streaming event on December 13.

Using a photo of her propped in front of a Christmas tree and surrounded by wrapped gifts, she said: 'let the gxmas festivities begin!! come and watch my fave christmas movie #Elf with me…#WillFerrell i’m ur biggest fan!'

Gwen wore a sleeveless, light blue, ruched dress with a 3D floral decal, and her hair was slicked into a high fountain ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDKWw_0dJnNWQ900
Queen of Christmas: Gwen released a full-length studio album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, in 2017

Comments / 2

Related
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping new marital home

Gwen Stefani gave fans a peek inside her gorgeous new marital home with Blake Shelton as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. The No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share several photos of their holiday preparations and revealed a delicious-looking bacon-wrapped turkey prepared by Blake and her son Apollo. But what really caught our eye was the thoughtful touches scattered around their new home.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game. Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Nov. 14, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. As you can see in the photos here, the couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and they were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Voice recap: Gwen Stefani returns and the top 8 semifinalists are revealed

Tonight's performances on The Voice were all about pushing boundaries, taking risks, and… performing in double arm casts. While season 21's top 10 had a pretty decent performance night across the board, two artists will be headed home, falling short just ahead of the semifinals. It's called Challenge Week, ever heard of it? It's supposed to be challenging! As usual, the seven artists with the highest votes will automatically move forward, leaving the bottom three to each perform one last time for that coveted Instant Save spot.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ariana Grande's $350k engagement ring's hidden meaning will make you emotional

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have tied the knot in May 2021, but we're still not over her gorgeous (and extremely heartfelt) engagement ring. The couple got engaged back in December 2020 when the thank u, next singer announced the happy news with a super-sweet Instagram post showcasing her one-of-a-kind new rock – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani gets in the holiday spirit with a stunning array of festive dresses

Gwen Stefani always knows how to turn a look, and on Saturday, the singer showcased a stunning array of Christmas clothing - and we loved all of them. The star was performing at the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration to mark the countdown to Christmas and she looked flawless in every single festive look. In the first one, she resembled a gingerbread creation in a mini-dress which featured brown panelling, while the top half of the dress resembled candy canes.
CELEBRITIES
