Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is calling lawmakers back to Salem on Dec. 13 for a special session to address the state’s rent assistance program, which has run out of funds. The goal is to extend eviction protections for renters and offer relief to landlords as well. Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, and Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, are the architects of the proposal lawmakers will be digging into in the special session. We hear from these two lawmakers about their proposal.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO