People have crashed Kellogg's job portal website by flooding it with fake applications to show their support to union workers fighting for better wages and working conditions. Kellogg workers have been striking for more than two months trying to negotiate with management against the proposed pay and benefits cuts while forcing workers to work severe over time as long as 16-hour-days for seven days a week. The company refuses to meet their demands, so they went on a strike.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO