Lawrence County, PA

Car crashes through candy store in Lawrence County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A car crashed through the front of a candy store in Neshannock Township around 2:12 p.m.

The crash happened at Jameson’s Candy which is located in Allshouse Plaza on Wilmington Road.

A woman allegedly lost control of her car and drove through the front of the building, smashing the front door and window and travelling toward the back of the store.

The owner, Mr. Jameson, said multiple employees and customers were in the store.

Nobody, including the driver, was hurt.

The driver sat in her car for a while until the fire department deemed it was safe for her to exit the vehicle and that the structure was safe.

The car was then driven from the building.

Neshannock police are investigating.

According to a call placed to the business, a message says the store will be closed until further notice due to an emergency.

