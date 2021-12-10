ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Inova Loudoun receives two national awards

By Christy Matino
 3 days ago

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital recently received two national awards for their patient safety and quality of care at its northern Virginia hospitals.

Inova Fair Oaks and Inova Loudoun were named top hospitals by The Leapfrog Group, one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.

“While we don’t aspire to attain awards, certainly the elements of the award are things we aspire to. The factors that are involved in the scoring for Leapfrog involve patient safety, so we’ve always aspired to have a safe environment for our patients,” said Chief Medical Officer Christopher Chiantella.

Only four hospitals in the state made the list. Quality of patient care and hospital performance are big factors in considering who wins the recognition.

“We are pleased to recognize Inova Fair Oaks and Inova Loudoun hospitals as Top Hospitals this year. Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Inova Fair Oaks and Inova Loudoun have demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in Northern Virginia. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Inova Loudoun’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ILNRC) was also recognized, being named a Best Nursing Home by U.S. News and World Report.

ILNRC received the honor by achieving a “High Performance” rating for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care.

“What an honor it is be among this elite group of top nursing homes. I’m grateful for each team member that provides world-class healthcare to every patient, and the families, we are privileged to serve,” said Susan Carroll, President, Inova Loudoun Hospital.

All five Inova Hospitals have received “A” grades for safety by The Leapfrog Group.

