Linda Cook reviews ‘Nightmare Alley’ (1947) and ‘Nightmare Alley’ (2021)

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them.
“The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 Oscars stunner, “The Shape of Water,” is careful to bind content to form, fomenting a fluidity that, at least in part, washes over contrived bits of dialogue and heavy-handed allusions. His latest feature, “Nightmare Alley,” a meandering, bejeweled carnival ride of rich noir aesthetics and devious hijinks, endeavors to do the same. Yet, like its predecessor, the film can’t quite find its footing.
No one loves to turn and face the strange quite like Guillermo del Toro. He's a world builder and a dream maker, even if those dreams often seem like the kind you'd have after eating a large bowl of spiders. And his latest (in theaters Dec. 17) is in fact a gorgeous Nightmare, albeit one that's ultimately less satisfying as a story — half traveling carnival, half faithful tribute to film noir — than as a heady exercise in style.
The first adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham‘s 1946 novel is a bit of a genre-bending anomaly. Nightmare Alley featured a larger than usual budget for its type, a film noir that bleeds into other genres with a lead star intentionally playing against type. It centers around an unlikable protagonist haunted by his actions. Much of it is set against the backdrop of a carnival as complex as its lead. With Noirvember winding to a close and Guillermo del Toro‘s more faithful novel adaptation on the way, now makes for a perfect time to visit the 1947 gem.
From a rain-soaked carnival midway to a glossy, Art Deco therapist’s office, everything in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” looks gorgeous. There just doesn’t seem to be a lot going on under the art direction. Remaking the 1947 noir classic (the director and Kim Morgan adapt the novel by William...
It is hard to imagine encountering a better-looking film than “Nightmare Alley” anytime soon. So gorgeous — darkly, hauntingly beautiful — is the latest movie from the Academy Award-winning director of “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro, that we’re willing to forgive its its minor sins and embrace all its gloomy wonder.
Guillermo del Toro is one of my favorite directors. So it’s doubly sad to report that his remake of the 1940s noir film, “Nightmare Alley,” begins as a dream and ends as a nightmare. It is not a potential Best Picture nominee. It’s a project with high hopes gone wrong, buckling under its own weight despite an all star cast.
Based on its title and given director Guillermo del Toro's history, it's easy to head into Nightmare Alley anticipating an unrelenting descent into horrifying imagery, but for those familiar with the original 1947 movie, you know that the darkness is more evident in the hearts of the characters than in the world around them. Despite this journey potentially being somewhat unexpected for del Toro devotees, it also tracks perfectly with his entire career, which fails to be defined or categorized into one specific realm. Even with some overall pacing issues, Nightmare Alley and its embrace of noirish storytelling, gothic set design, and captivating performances from the entire ensemble prove that there's no narrative arena that del Toro can't put his unique stamp on while highlighting the highs and lows of the human condition.
CHICAGO - Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning monster master, is proving that humans are the scariest monster of all in his dark new film "Nightmare Alley." The director, known for the highly acclaimed and award-winning creature features like "The Shape of Water" and "Pan's Labyrinth," is now releasing a dark new carnival film "Nightmare Alley" starring Bradley Cooper, and spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about it.
When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet. Only in theaters starting December 17th.
It’s been four years since the release of The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy film that won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for the fan-favorite auteur. Now comes his dream project follow-up, Nightmare Alley, which, aside from being another period piece, looks to be totally different from del Toro’s usual fare.
Stan Carlisle walks away from a house on fire and ends up at a carnival. This is how Guillermo del Toro's gorgeous noir "Nightmare Alley" begins, setting the mood for a wickedly enjoyable tale of freak shows, dark and stormy nights, innocent dames, morally bankrupt schemers, and a femme fatale to die for. Adapted from the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham and the delectably dark 1947 film adaptation starring Tyrone Power, del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" is a carnival funhouse of earthly horrors.
When you hear the name Guillermo del Toro, you usually associate the Oscar-winning director with fantastical filmmaking, monsters, supernatural elements and gothic stories from another world. But maybe for the first time with his remake of the 1940s film noir Nightmare Alley, he is dealing on a smaller scale more focused strictly on people, albeit a big part of it is set in a colorful traveling carnival full of freaks and other distractions.
Every actor knows where they were when the pandemic hit in 2020. Some were lucky enough to finish up before the hammer came down, some were in the middle of production, but it’s unlikely that many, like Richard Jenkins, were about to shoot their last scene. Jenkins was in Toronto at the time, preparing to wrap his role as Ezra Grindle in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of Nightmare Alley. “We stopped in March,” he recalls. “I had one scene left, and we pulled the plug.”
