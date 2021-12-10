ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Seen Me? 23-year-old woman missing from Hampton

More than 400 children are missing in Virginia right now, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but most do not qualify to get an AMBER Alert.

In a series called Have You Seen Me, News 3 Investigator Jessica Larche shows us why.

Why don't all missing children's cases warrant an alert for media coverage? Because many of them are considered runaways. Parents and experts tell us though that it doesn't mean the children aren't in danger.

So, News 3 is taking action to bridge the disparity in coverage for missing children.

This case was found by the investigative team at News 3 by digging through national sites for missing and exploited children.

Twenty-three-year-old Brianna Harmon has been missing out of Hampton since October 2nd. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

News 3 investigators spoke to her mother, who says it's unlike Brianna to go without speaking to her. Her mother also cited other strange activities and concerns about her mental health.

But Hampton Police say Brianna's case is currently not being classified as endangered, citing her most recent financial activity was a pawn transaction in Los Angeles.

  • Samaritan House also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. That number is (757) 430-2120.
  • You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
  • To report a tip of suspected human trafficking activity, you can call 1-866-347-2423.

