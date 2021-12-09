Bill Ward Says Black Sabbath Was So Close They Had The Same Dreams

In 1968, four Birmingham lads came together and changed the world. They formed a band that drew from the loudest end of the psychedelic rock proliferating in their native England, as well as the United States, then proceeded to do something different. They slowed it down, delved into the occult with their lyrics, added flashes of centuries-old British folk music which lent a certain timelessness to their sound that transcended popular styles, and cranked the amplifiers to 11. They called themselves Black Sabbath. The critics hated them immediately. The kids, however, knew better.
