Jackson, Wyoming Is America’s Picture-Perfect Winter Wonderland

If you’re looking for one of the most magical towns to visit in the winter in Wyoming, then you can’t go wrong in Jackson, Wyoming.

Starting with the Town Square, it's easy to see why Jackson is the most magical winter town in the country.

Most people who visit Jackson in the winter come here to ski.

Just a few miles from town, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers world-class skiing and some of the most technical terrain in the United States.

Even if you aren't one to hop on boards and rocket down a mountain, you can enjoy scenic gondola rides and restaurants at the top of Rendezvous Peak.

A little farther into the forest that surrounds Jackson, you'll find hot springs to soak away your stresses.

Grand Teton National Park is a great place to try snowshoeing or cross country skiing for the first time. You can even go on a snowshoe trek with a ranger!

Of course, the snowy hills and forests that surround Jackson are ideal for snowmobiling.

Wildlife spotting is top notch in the winter, too. Bighorn sheep, wolves, arctic foxes, and elk all call the Jackson Hole valley home!

Be sure to visit the National Elk Refuge, a Serengeti-like expanse that's home to dozens of species all season long.

With dozens of hotels, rentals, restaurants, ski shops, retail shops, boutiques and even bakeries all within walking distance of the town square, Jackson is a one-stop vacation town!Granite Hot Springs can be reached via snowmobile, cross country ski, or dog sled. In Hoback Junction, Astoria Springs offers a way to access mineral hot springs via car.Whether you're an expert and fly around off the trails or you're a beginner looking for scenic and snowy mountain views, you'll find exactly what you need from one of the many outfitters that offer rentals.

Come experience the winter wonderland in the magical place called Jackson, Wyoming. You won’t be disappointed!

