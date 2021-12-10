ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin next week

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaRkJ_0dJnKiF200
Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to visit Wisconsin next week.

Biden’s office said Friday the visit will happen on Wednesday. The duo will make stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha.

The First Lady will make a stop in New York City earlier in the day.

Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 11

Rowdy Yates
3d ago

Is she going to talk to the Milwaukee DA and ask him why his policies led to 9 Dead & Over 50 injured by a mentally ill man he let out on VERY LOW bail 2 days before ? How about delivering the RIOT AID to Kenosha her husband promised ? LET'S HOPE SHE LEAVES LITTLE HUNTER & HIS DRUGS HOME

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘People didn’t sign up for this’: Local elections officials brace for 2022 amid threats, baseless claims

MADISON, Wis. — Scott McDonell has a stack of them in his office: notes, postcards, handwritten mail addressed to him and scrawled with notes about election fraud and more. The ones to him haven’t been all too threatening, the Dane County clerk and top elections official for the county said. Madison’s and Milwaukee’s city clerks, however, didn’t get off so easily, he noted, with both targeted for death threats and violent messages in the wake of Joe Biden winning Wisconsin last fall with about 20,000 votes to spare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin men get probation in U.S. Capitol breach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation Friday for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that U.S. District Judge John Bates ordered 29-year-old Brandon Nelson of Madison and 24-year-old Abram Markofski of La Crosse each to serve two years on probation and pay $500 in restitution. He also fined Nelson $2,500 and Markofski $1,000.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Senate candidate Barnes proposes expanding voter rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Thursday proposed expanding voter rights, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, making Election Day a national holiday and ending the filibuster. Barnes, who currently serves as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Second#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We’re here to welcome you’: Madison Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ for refugees at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to spread cheer this holiday season, a troupe of Madison Ballet dancers plans to put on four performances of “The Nutcracker” for Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy this weekend. Johnathan Solari, CEO of Madison Ballet, said the idea for the special performances — and the logistics needed to pull it off —...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy