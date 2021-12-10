First Lady Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin next week

Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to visit Wisconsin next week.

Biden’s office said Friday the visit will happen on Wednesday. The duo will make stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha.

The First Lady will make a stop in New York City earlier in the day.

Further details were not immediately available.

