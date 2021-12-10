ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Holiday Traditions at Crown Center

By KC Spotlight Staff
kshb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO. — "Crown Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Center, MO
CBS News

First members of military are discharged for refusing COVID vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine, marking the first service members to be involuntarily discharged for balking the rule. A spokesperson for the Air Force said the 27 active duty members discharged received counseling about the vaccines, and when they still refused, commanders made the decision to discharge them for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's vaccine rule, a lawful order.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse spotlights safety concerns

The fatal collapse of an Amazon facility in Illinois after a tornado swept the heartland on Friday is putting a spotlight on concerns that critics have raised about worker safety at the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Workers have painted a grim and hectic picture of the Edwardsville, Ill. facility on...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Hill

Wallace departure from Fox seen as loss for the network

Chris Wallace ’s surprise departure Sunday from Fox News has shaken up the Washington media landscape and prompted new questions about the direction of the network’s news programming as one of its most trusted journalists leaves for its fiercest competitor. Wallace has been a staple of the Beltway...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Center#The Crown#Kansas City Spotlight
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy