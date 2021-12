The CW’s Walker may become the network’s latest franchise. The creative team behind the reboot of the Chuck Norris series starring Jared Padalecki is developing a prequel series, Walker: Independence, for the younger-skewing broadcaster. Independence is set in the 1800s and follows Abby Walker, who begins a quest for revenge after her husband is murdered before her eyes while the couple is heading out West. Along the way, she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlings, a rogue in search of purpose. Their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, as they form a newfound family who struggles with the world around them. It’s not clear...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO