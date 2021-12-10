5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Both boys and girls teams are back!
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday and that means it’s officially time for the 5th Quarter!
Last week was an all-girls edition of the show, and this week we’ve got both the boys and girls hitting the hardwood.
The 6 Sports team will be LIVE at 6:00 p.m. out at Williamston High School for the Big Game this week.
As always, we’ll be bringing you live scores, highlights, updates throughout the night.
BIG GAME: FOWLERVILLE VS. WILLIAMSTON (BOYS)
FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 66, FOWLERVILLE 39
LANSING EASTERN VS. MASON (BOYS)
FINAL: MASON 56, LANSING EASTERN 43
STOCKBRIDGE VS. DANSVILLE (BOYS)
FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 48, DANSVILLE 42
LANSING CATHOLIC VS. LANSING SEXTON (GIRLS)
FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 66, LANSING SEXTON 2
HOLT VS. GRAND LEDGE (GIRLS)
FINAL: HOLT 62, GRAND LEDGE 43
OKEMOS VS. DEWITT (GIRLS)
FINAL: DEWITT 54, OKEMOS 23
FOWLER VS. BATH (GIRLS)
FINAL: FOWLER 54, BATH 22
OTHER SCORES FROM TEAMS IN OUR AREA
Other boys scores:
FINAL: Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 15
FINAL: Jackson Northwest @ Battle Creek Pennfield
FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 25, Coldwater 64
FINAL: Owosso 48, Goodrich 86
FINAL 3OT: Ionia 75, Eaton Rapids 70
FINAL: Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Waverly 69
FINAL: Haslett 47, St Johns 33
Other girls scores:
FINAL: Portland 66, Charlotte 27
FINAL: Carson City-Crystal 50, Merrill 26
FINAL: East Jackson 50, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 10
FINAL: Flint Carman-Ainsworth 77, Waverly 31
FINAL: Goodrich 51, Owosso 42
FINAL: Ionia 44, Eaton Rapids 37
FINAL: Coldwater 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
