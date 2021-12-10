5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Both boys and girls teams are back!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday and that means it’s officially time for the 5th Quarter!

Last week was an all-girls edition of the show, and this week we’ve got both the boys and girls hitting the hardwood.

The 6 Sports team will be LIVE at 6:00 p.m. out at Williamston High School for the Big Game this week.

As always, we’ll be bringing you live scores, highlights, updates throughout the night.

BIG GAME: FOWLERVILLE VS. WILLIAMSTON (BOYS)

FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 66, FOWLERVILLE 39

LANSING EASTERN VS. MASON (BOYS)

FINAL: MASON 56, LANSING EASTERN 43

STOCKBRIDGE VS. DANSVILLE (BOYS)

FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 48, DANSVILLE 42

LANSING CATHOLIC VS. LANSING SEXTON (GIRLS)

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 66, LANSING SEXTON 2

HOLT VS. GRAND LEDGE (GIRLS)

FINAL: HOLT 62, GRAND LEDGE 43

OKEMOS VS. DEWITT (GIRLS)

FINAL: DEWITT 54, OKEMOS 23

FOWLER VS. BATH (GIRLS)

FINAL: FOWLER 54, BATH 22

OTHER SCORES FROM TEAMS IN OUR AREA

Other boys scores:

FINAL: Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 15

FINAL: Jackson Northwest @ Battle Creek Pennfield

FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 25, Coldwater 64

FINAL: Owosso 48, Goodrich 86

FINAL 3OT: Ionia 75, Eaton Rapids 70

FINAL: Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Waverly 69

FINAL: Haslett 47, St Johns 33

Other girls scores:

FINAL: Portland 66, Charlotte 27

FINAL: Carson City-Crystal 50, Merrill 26

FINAL: East Jackson 50, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 10

FINAL: Flint Carman-Ainsworth 77, Waverly 31

FINAL: Goodrich 51, Owosso 42

FINAL: Ionia 44, Eaton Rapids 37

FINAL: Coldwater 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

FINAL: Olivet 40, Lake Odessa 34

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.