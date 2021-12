When it comes to an actor choosing which role to take on, a lot of different factors may come into play. Contract length and finances usually have something to do with it, but oftentimes, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The most beloved actors also have to think about what kind of story that the project tells. The “Law & Order” franchise, for example, aims to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. And that’s why they’ve garnered such a dedicated fanbase over at NBC. On the Fox side of things, we’ve got “9-1-1” which tells the stories of police and other first responders. We don’t just get a glimpse into the front lines, though. We also get to experience their personal lives.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO