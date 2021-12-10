Lions add Jamaal Williams to COVID-19 list with D'Andre Swift out vs. Broncos

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 1-10-1 Detroit Lions were already facing a hardship on offense heading into Sunday's game at the 6-6 Denver Broncos, as head coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier on Friday starting running back D'Andre Swift was unlikely to play this weekend because of the sprained shoulder that kept him out of last Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit delivered more bad news to fans as they were finishing their work weeks.

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Lions added backup ball-carrier Jamaal Williams to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and also officially ruled Swift out. As noted by DraftKings Nation, the timeline means Williams won't be eligible to play against Denver unless it's somehow determined he recorded a so-called "false positive" test result.

According to ESPN stats, Swift and Williams are the only Detroit players to thus far hit triple digits for rushing yards this season. Godwin Igwebuike is third on the Lions with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight total carries, and Jermar Jefferson has 65 rushing yards and two scores on 10 attempts.

Benjamin Raven of MLive.com explained Jefferson dealt with an illness earlier in the week but returned to the practice field Friday.