ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Several Awesome New Restaurants and Stores Coming Soon to Midland/Odessa

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is a list of some new restaurants and coffee shops that will be coming to Midland/Odessa soon. Rusty Taco - New Mexican food restaurant to be located in San Miguel Square at Wadley and Midkiff in Midland. Black Rifle Coffee Company - Their first location is already open...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Boutique Hotel Planned in The Oldest Building in Midland and West Texas

Midland City Council will be voting today (12/14/21) on repurposing one of Midland's oldest buildings into a boutique hotel. The report, courtesy of the Midland Reporter-Telegram states that the city is in discussions with Dallas-based DePalma Hotels and Resorts to convert the building at 112 S. Loraine St. into a 93-room boutique hotel.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Walmart Stores To Go Full Self-Checkout By The End Of This Year

Several different people have told me about the self-checkout getting a bit out of hand at Walmart. Including Leo who said the Walmart in Midland was all self-check, like no one there to ring up your items. I thought yeah he's exaggerating a bit. (I never go to Midland Walmart so I wouldn't know tbh) But this past weekend I was out of town and hit up a Walmart. OMG.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Red Flag Days In Midland And Odessa Mean Batten Down The Hatches!

It's a windy one in the Permian today! So much so that it feels like "The Windy City" nickname belongs in West Texas, NOT in Chicago (although theirs is derived from a Political Convention coming to town and the politicians being "full of wind", not actual wind)... For those who wonder what it's like here on a day like this, click PLAY:
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Midkiff, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Odessa, TX
Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
KBAT 99.9

When Will Midland Odessa Likely Get Our First Snow This Winter?

Snow? With the weather that Midland Odessa has been having lately, there is definitely no signs of snow at all. Sunny skies and temps in the mid 70's has been the norm here in the Permian Basin. But, there is a website called How Much Will It Snow which pretty much looks back at patterns of the past winters and gives you an idea of when snow tends to drop.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Rusty Taco Is Coming To Midland

I love tacos! Who doesn't? We even gave it its own day, Taco Tuesday. I've had Fuzzy tacos, Twister tacos, Torchy's Tacos and even Pink Taco in Las Vegas once. (formerly in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-it has since closed) But I hear a new taco is coming to town, to Midland to be exact.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Things Newcomers Don’t Know About Midland/Odessa

If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are 5 of them that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Coffee Shops#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Awesome New Restaurants#N Big Spring#Ne Midland#The Southside Walmart#Tex Mex#Fountainville
KBAT 99.9

Midland Christmas Parade has New Route

I’ve really been pushing for people to attend all the Holiday events around town, especially this year after having so many of them cancelled previously. The annual parade for Midland, Texas is coming up this Saturday and I’m hoping everyone turns out. This Saturday in downtown Midland the All-American Christmas Parade, themed in red, white and blue in support of our first responders will begin on Colorado Street near the downtown Midland Library. The lighted parade will begin on Colorado St, turn right down Tennessee Ave, make another right on Weatherford and end on Wall Street right next to the parking lot down from the Wall Street Bar and Grill is located. The new route this year seems to make for better places to park and watch the parade. The parade’s hub is Centennial Plaza where there will be food trucks, hot chocolate and picture opportunities with The Grinch and the man in the red suit himself, SANTA! Weather for this week has been relatively mild but unfortunately Saturday will be one of the only days that temperatures will dip below 60 degrees. On Saturday around 6:30, which is the time the parade is set to start, the forecast is for temperatures around 51 so make sure you dress warm and bundle the kiddos up as well.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Christmas For Kids In Midland Odessa Made Better Thanks To YOU!

People in West Texas are the most generous, giving, and loving people in the world. Evidence of this happens every single day in my daily travels. Someone is always helping someone else. Doesn't matter if it's with a ride, a few dollars to get by, food delivery--you name it. And the holidays are NO EXCEPTION. This Friday at 8 pm--and going until 2 am... The generous folks at Torino's Pizza Bar--3303 N. Midkiff, Suite 110, in Midland--present an evening of great food, entertainment with LIVE music, and more all to benefit FOUR different LOCAL non-profit organizations helping kids and families right here in the Basin have a great Christmas!
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KBAT 99.9

Three Things Every Texan Should Own-Great Christmas Gift Ideas

If you are not originally from Texas, you have no idea what we deal with on a regular basis! The struggle is real sometimes but on the other hand I've got some great gift ideas for Christmas for that hard to buy for person on your list this year, if they live in the Lone Star State. Off the top of my head, because I personally need them, I thought of 3 things that every Texan should own.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

5 Permian Basin Christmas Gift Ideas To Give

Give the gift that says 'Permian Basin'! If you don't know what to give someone for Christmas who isn't from here, maybe a gift that represents our hometowns is the thing to do. Why give something that they can pick up themselves wherever they live? Give a gift that yells West Texas! I bet they will appreciate a gift that represents you and where you live.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Things Natives of West Texas Have Done For Fun: Riding a Pumpjack

If you have lived in this area for any amount of time, you have done some pretty crazy things. I am one of the natives who has actually ridden a pumpjack. If you have never ridden a pumpjack, they are a little bit more patrolled than they used to be in the mid-80s, so it is not recommended to try to ride a pumpjack in 2021 cause it is dangerous and monitored.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Yes Texas Has A Polar Express Train Ride in Palestine For Christmas

If you have seen the movie 'The Polar Express' then you know the magic of getting on the train for Christmas. Well, what if you could actually get on the train and do it here in Texas? It's back for another season and it's happening in Palestine, Texas. All aboard the Polar Express!! But, you better reserve quickly because these train rides BOOK UP quick. Here are the details.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Stop And See Santa Saturday At Cone Jewelers In Odessa

Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday. You can take the kids to see Santa Claus this Saturday to Cone Jewelers in Odessa, 3916 E 42nd St. Santa will be at Cone Jewelers from 12 pm - 4 pm. The event is free and open to the public. You will be to enjoy cookies, cocoa, and coffee. Dress the family up and come out and take your family Christmas pictures with Santa.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
806
Followers
644
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy