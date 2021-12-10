Several Awesome New Restaurants and Stores Coming Soon to Midland/Odessa

I’ve really been pushing for people to attend all the Holiday events around town, especially this year after having so many of them cancelled previously. The annual parade for Midland, Texas is coming up this Saturday and I’m hoping everyone turns out. This Saturday in downtown Midland the All-American Christmas Parade, themed in red, white and blue in support of our first responders will begin on Colorado Street near the downtown Midland Library. The lighted parade will begin on Colorado St, turn right down Tennessee Ave, make another right on Weatherford and end on Wall Street right next to the parking lot down from the Wall Street Bar and Grill is located. The new route this year seems to make for better places to park and watch the parade. The parade’s hub is Centennial Plaza where there will be food trucks, hot chocolate and picture opportunities with The Grinch and the man in the red suit himself, SANTA! Weather for this week has been relatively mild but unfortunately Saturday will be one of the only days that temperatures will dip below 60 degrees. On Saturday around 6:30, which is the time the parade is set to start, the forecast is for temperatures around 51 so make sure you dress warm and bundle the kiddos up as well.

